Quartz
A third of job cuts at Goldman Sachs are due to affect its banking and trading units
Goldman Sachs is getting ready to shed thousands of jobs in a round of layoff first anticipated last month. The investment bank is expected to eliminate around 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg reported citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter. More than a third of the eliminated roles lie within its core trading and banking units, the publication noted.
Quartz
Apple's $2.5 billion iPhone shipments from India hint at a major manufacturing shift
Cupertino-based Apple has begun to benefit from its expansion to India. Between April and December 2022, Apple exported more than $2.5 billion worth of iPhone handsets from the country, Bloomberg reported yesterday (Jan. 9). This was nearly double its shipments in the previous fiscal year. The company’s main manufacturers, Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp, have exported over $1 billion worth of iPhone handsets each from India.
Quartz
Skoda is looking at EVs to corner a bigger share of the Indian market
Czech Republic-based automaker Skoda is on a high in India and is now looking to ride the country’s rising electric vehicle (EV) wave. Skoda had a record-breaking 2022 in the country, with India becoming its largest non-European market for the first time ever. “We have achieved 53,721 unit sales in 2022, which were more than twice the unit sales in the previous year,” Skoda brand director Petr Solc said on Jan. 6 during a press meet.
Quartz
🌏 Global economic forecast: dreary
The World Bank cut its 2023 global forecast. Economic growth is projected to slow to 1.7%, down from last June’s 3% estimate, skirting “perilously close” to a recession. China suspended travel visas for South Korea and Japan. It marks Beijing’s first retaliatory move against countries with covid-related entry curbs on Chinese travelers.
Quartz
Why Goldman Sachs is no longer predicting a recession for the euro zone
After scaling back its darkest forecasts for the European economy in November, Goldman Sachs has now fully withdrawn its recession call for the euro area. Economists working under Sven Jari Stehn say they now anticipate a growth rate of 0.6% for the euro area in 2023. Previously, they had predicted an economic contraction of 0.1% for the region.
Quartz
🌏 China reopens
Tens of thousands of travelers flew in and out of China. The lifting of pandemic travel restrictions will bring relief to tourism hubs around the world. Meanwhile, critics of China’s covid U-turn are being suspended on social media. Jack Ma will relinquish control of Ant Group. A regulatory crackdown...
