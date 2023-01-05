Czech Republic-based automaker Skoda is on a high in India and is now looking to ride the country’s rising electric vehicle (EV) wave. Skoda had a record-breaking 2022 in the country, with India becoming its largest non-European market for the first time ever. “We have achieved 53,721 unit sales in 2022, which were more than twice the unit sales in the previous year,” Skoda brand director Petr Solc said on Jan. 6 during a press meet.

15 HOURS AGO