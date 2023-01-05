ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta impacts commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-285 west impacted multiple lanes of traffic on Monday afternoon. According to Georgia 511 officials, three out of six lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the crash near the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard overpass, SR 13 and Buford Highway. There...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Emergency Department at Hillandale Hospital ‘remains open’ after incident

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials for Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia say the emergency department “remains open” after a car slammed into the emergency room and injured two people on Monday afternoon. Fire officials said a car crashed into the emergency room at Hillandale Hospital. According...
LITHONIA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department officials continue investigating a massive fire at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. The fire broke out around noon Monday at the Terraces at Highbury Court Apartments at 50 Mt. Zion Rd. SW in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. According...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person dies after firey car crash ends police chase on Custard Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has died after crashing their car on Custard Avenue following a police pursuit. A state patrol trooper clocked the driver going 90 miles per hour on I-20 and gave chase. The driver eventually exited the highway and turned onto Custard Avenue. They struck another car traveling northbound on Moreland Avenue, causing their car to catch fire.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elderly man has died after being hit by a vehicle on I-75 Monday night. Atlanta Police say the man was struck while walking along the southbound lanes at Porsche Avenue SW around 11:30 p.m. Now, the police are looking for the driver responsible.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire displaces dozens of families in Atlanta

Fire displaces dozens of families in Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two people dead after head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road Jan. 7. DeKalb police responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:26 p.m. and found two vehicles that had hit head-on. The drivers were both taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman critical after being shot in parking lot in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot in a parking lot on the northeast side of Atlanta. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Highland Avenue near Washita Avenue. Atlanta Police say a verbal argument between the woman and a man is what lead up to the shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hampton police search for driver that struck and killed pedestrian

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hampton Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left the scene. It happened on GA Hwy 20 near Lower Woolsey Road the night of Jan. 2 around 9:15 p.m. A witness told police the car struck the pedestrian, dragged the...
HAMPTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in vandalism case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a vandalism case. Multiple people entered a construction site at 659 Auburn Ave. Dec. 30 and spray-painted multiple floors. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA

