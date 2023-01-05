Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Carroll County Sheriff: Victim located in lake after possible drowning
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager has reportedly died after drowning in a lake in Carroll County. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, “the victim has been located in 15 feet of water and recovery is underway.”. Carroll County deputies received a call about...
Jack’s coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta impacts commute
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-285 west impacted multiple lanes of traffic on Monday afternoon. According to Georgia 511 officials, three out of six lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the crash near the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard overpass, SR 13 and Buford Highway. There...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Emergency Department at Hillandale Hospital ‘remains open’ after incident
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials for Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia say the emergency department “remains open” after a car slammed into the emergency room and injured two people on Monday afternoon. Fire officials said a car crashed into the emergency room at Hillandale Hospital. According...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department officials continue investigating a massive fire at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. The fire broke out around noon Monday at the Terraces at Highbury Court Apartments at 50 Mt. Zion Rd. SW in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. According...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person dies after firey car crash ends police chase on Custard Avenue
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has died after crashing their car on Custard Avenue following a police pursuit. A state patrol trooper clocked the driver going 90 miles per hour on I-20 and gave chase. The driver eventually exited the highway and turned onto Custard Avenue. They struck another car traveling northbound on Moreland Avenue, causing their car to catch fire.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 11 shut down just before Barrow County line due to a crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) At 5:20 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League confirmed that Highway 11 is shut down just before the Barrow County Line due to a traffic crash. One minor injury is reported. Avoid the area. More details to follow when available.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb PD continues to investigate unsolved 2022 homicide, missing person cases
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department released information on several unsolved homicide cases from 2022 that they’re still investigating in hopes of finding some new leads. The following are a few of the cases DeKalb Police seek the public’s assistance with:. On...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two people injured after car crashes into hospital emergency room in DeKalb, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elderly man has died after being hit by a vehicle on I-75 Monday night. Atlanta Police say the man was struck while walking along the southbound lanes at Porsche Avenue SW around 11:30 p.m. Now, the police are looking for the driver responsible.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire displaces dozens of families in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two people dead after head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road Jan. 7. DeKalb police responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:26 p.m. and found two vehicles that had hit head-on. The drivers were both taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman critical after being shot in parking lot in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot in a parking lot on the northeast side of Atlanta. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Highland Avenue near Washita Avenue. Atlanta Police say a verbal argument between the woman and a man is what lead up to the shooting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hampton police search for driver that struck and killed pedestrian
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hampton Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left the scene. It happened on GA Hwy 20 near Lower Woolsey Road the night of Jan. 2 around 9:15 p.m. A witness told police the car struck the pedestrian, dragged the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New push to ban gas stations and drive-thrus along Atlanta’s 22-mile Beltline
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new legislative effort underway to keep cars away from the Beltline to make it safer for pedestrians. Crossing Cascade Ave. at Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in Southwest Atlanta can be a challenge. “You really have to watch yourself when walking across...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in vandalism case
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a vandalism case. Multiple people entered a construction site at 659 Auburn Ave. Dec. 30 and spray-painted multiple floors. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta...
