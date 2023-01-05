ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Portion of Asheville roadway closed off after tractor trailer overturns

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a major highway in Asheville was closed off for hours due to an overturned tractor trailer on Tuesday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says I-240 West/I-26 East at Jackson's Curve in Asheville was closed around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 while crews worked to clear away an overturned tractor trailer.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Six people facing felony charges involved in quadruple stabbing in Marshall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A quadruple stabbing in Madison County leaves people in one small mountain community shocked and with a lot of questions. Early Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an Airbnb rental that now has the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations involved. This resident...
MARSHALL, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspects charged after quadruple stabbing at Airbnb in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that six people were recently charged following a stabbing that injured four people on Monday. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said officers responded to an Airbnb rental on Gid Flynn Road at around 3:21 a.m. after someone...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Man Arrested On Charge Of Embezzlement

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Matthew Jordan Hall of Taylorsville on Saturday, January 7th and charged him with felony embezzlement-larceny by employee. He was released under a secured bond of $5,500. Hall was scheduled to make a Monday court appearance in Alexander County District Court.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy