Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning in Alexander County. The crash was west of Taylorsville, near Blankenship Road on N.C. Highway 127. It happened at around 6:30 a.m., according to NCSHP. Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel...
WLOS.com
One killed in early morning Henderson County fire, investigation ongoing
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County officials confirm with News 13 one person was killed overnight in a house fire off Mountain Road. Fire officials tell News 13 the call came in at around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials say two people were inside the home at the...
WLOS.com
One person arrested after communicating threats at license plate agency, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A disturbance at a license plate agency in McDowell County resulted in one person being taken into custody on Tuesday. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement responded to the License Plate Agency on E. Court Street in Marion around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10 after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the facility.
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; deputies search for person of interest
Deputies are investigating this as a homicide and are searching for a person of interest.
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, sheriff says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of an eastern Lincoln County woman. Investigators are searching for a person of interest in the homicide that happened at about 3:25 p.m. Monday at a home on Sherwood Lane in Denver. The investigation is...
WLOS.com
Portion of Asheville roadway closed off after tractor trailer overturns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a major highway in Asheville was closed off for hours due to an overturned tractor trailer on Tuesday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says I-240 West/I-26 East at Jackson's Curve in Asheville was closed around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 while crews worked to clear away an overturned tractor trailer.
WLOS.com
One taken into custody, charged with multiple breaking & entering incidents
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — One person has been arrested and charged following a string of breaking and entering incidents in the town of Fletcher. Authorities say on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, officers with the Fletcher Police Department were dispatched to a report of a breaking and entering at a home.
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
WBTV
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
caldwelljournal.com
Caldwell County Emergency Services Experiences Record Number of Calls
LENOIR, NC (January 9, 2023) — Caldwell County 911 Communications responded to a record number of calls over the holiday. From December 23 through January 1, dispatchers answered 3,599 administrative and 911 calls. “This was the single busiest time span for call volume that the system has ever seen...
FOX Carolina
Six people facing felony charges involved in quadruple stabbing in Marshall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A quadruple stabbing in Madison County leaves people in one small mountain community shocked and with a lot of questions. Early Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an Airbnb rental that now has the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations involved. This resident...
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged after quadruple stabbing at Airbnb in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that six people were recently charged following a stabbing that injured four people on Monday. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said officers responded to an Airbnb rental on Gid Flynn Road at around 3:21 a.m. after someone...
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Rutherford Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning in Rutherford County.
Investigation into disappearance of missing Cornelius girl continues in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation returned to Madison County Tuesday to look for surveillance footage in the expanded search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari. Last week, law enforcement sources said they came in contact with Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari,...
WYFF4.com
6 people charged in connection with quadruple stabbing in Madison County, sheriff says
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Six people have been charged in connection with a quadruple stabbing Monday morning in Madison County, North Carolina according to Sheriff Buddy Harwood, with Madison County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to an Airbnb rental on Gid Flynn Road in Marshall just before 3:30 a.m. in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
Motorcycle driver killed in head-on crash in Taylorsville: troopers
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Taylorsville man died Thursday after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed head-on into a truck in Alexander County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 5 on US 64 near Golf Course Lane. A 2001 […]
WLOS.com
AVL vs. Turo: Airport says in suit that car-share company not permitted to operate in NC
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has filed a lawsuit against a ride-share business, saying it is not permitted to do business anywhere in North Carolina. The lawsuit against peer-to-peer carsharing company Turo. The San Francisco-based company allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles via an...
860wacb.com
Alexander County Man Arrested On Charge Of Embezzlement
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Matthew Jordan Hall of Taylorsville on Saturday, January 7th and charged him with felony embezzlement-larceny by employee. He was released under a secured bond of $5,500. Hall was scheduled to make a Monday court appearance in Alexander County District Court.
Elderly Upstate woman killed in weekend shooting
An elderly woman is dead and an investigation is ongoing after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. he Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4 PM Saturday afternoon to a reported shooting in Taylors.
Comments / 0