ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Senate plans hearings on Southwest holiday meltdown

By Olafimihan Oshin
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TINa_0k4TSrHC00

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee announced plans on Wednesday to hold public hearings in the aftermath of Southwest Airlines canceling a wave of flights around the country during the holiday season.

In a news release , panel Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said her committee plans to hold hearings on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) reauthorization examining ways to strengthen consumer protections and airline operations.

In a statement last month, Cantwell shared her concerns about the mess of Southwest cancellations and Congress’s plans to look into the matter, saying many major airlines fail “to adequately communicate with consumers during flight cancellations” and that consumers deserve better protection throughout this ordeal.

“Southwest’s customers are rightfully dissatisfied and deserve better,” she said in her statement. “These consumers need refunds and reimbursements for their expenses. I have spoken with CEO Bob Jordan and [Transportation] Secretary Buttigieg about these concerns. The Committee will be holding hearings for FAA reauthorization to examine how to strengthen consumer protections and airline operations.”

The White House said on Tuesday it will hold Southwest Airlines accountable to reimburse its consumers who were affected by the mass cancellations.

Thousands of Americans were left stranded after Southwest, along with other major airlines, canceled a number of flights in the last two weeks of December after a massive winter storm swept through much of the country.

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 60 percent of its flights within a three-day period, citing the winter storm.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said that the Department of Transportation will monitor to see if Southwest fully refunds its customers for the flight cancellations, as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pressed Southwest CEO Robert Jordan in a letter for an update on the airline’s “efforts to do right by the customers it has wronged.”

“The Transportation Department is watching,” Jean-Pierre said. “They’re monitoring this very, very closely to ensure that this all happens. And we’ll see fines for Southwest if it doesn’t cover a cost.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old

Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to …. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/safety-a-focus-at-new-rivers-casino-portsmouth/. Special Election Tuesday covers Virginia 7th Senate …. WAVY's Chris Horne reports live. January 10, 2023. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/politics/virginia-politics/adams-rouse-make-final-pitches-in-race-for-virginias-7th-district-senate-seat/. Grand opening of Rivers Casino in Portsmouth delayed. WAVY's Amy Avery reports live on January...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Biden administration proposes lowering income-driven student loan repayments

The Biden administration is proposing to lower the cost of monthly student loan bills under a certain type of income-driven repayment (IDR) plan that for some borrowers will amount to $0 per month. The Department of Education announced Tuesday that under the proposed changes, those making less than roughly $30,500 annually would have $0 monthly […]
WAVY News 10

Where McCarthy, Murray fall in presidential line of succession

Two new members of Congress have fallen into the presidential line of succession following a tumultuous week in politics that saw the next House Speaker elected. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Pro Tempore Patty Murray (D-Wash.) are second and third in line to the presidency after the new Congress was sworn in earlier this month. They follow Vice President Harris, who will remain first in line. While Murray was easily elected president pro tempore of the Senate on Tuesday, McCarthy was not elected to Speaker until the early hours of Saturday morning after a group of GOP holdouts forced the House to conduct 15 rounds of voting.
WAVY News 10

Katie Porter launches bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) Senate seat in 2024.  Porter has previously acknowledged that she was considering a bid for what is expected to be an open Senate seat in deep-blue California. While Feinstein hasn’t yet announced her retirement, she is widely expected to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Youngkin aims to stop sale of some cannabis products, expand enforcement in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration is trying to stop the sale of some potentially unsafe cannabis products. Youngkin is asking lawmakers for more resources to bolster enforcement in his proposed budget, which will set the tone for debate in the 2023 session. Meanwhile, state officials say existing efforts to expand oversight have not resulted in any criminal penalties or lost permits to date.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Festevents announces ’23 events season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21. Tickets for...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Monday night in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Monday night in the area of Deep Creek Blvd. in Portsmouth, not far from Victory Blvd. Police said the man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. They were called to the 4700 block of Deep Creek Blvd. just before 6:30 p.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy