leoQueen
5d ago
No friends or family to take you in👀that little thing we call Karma is coming for you😜
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
Passaic County Chiropractor Charged With $372,000 Insurance Fraud
A 69-year-old chiropractor from Passaic County was charged with submitting $372,000 worth of bogus insurance claims, authorities said. Patrick Capizzi of North Haledon was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest on Monday, Jan. 9, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Tuesday.
New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students
HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police involved in shooting in Fort Lee, Bergen County officials say
FORT LEE, NJ (PIX11) — There was a shooting involved in Fort Lee on Tuesday afternoon involving law enforcement, authorities said. The shooting happened on Whiteman Street around 1:45 p.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is now investigating. AIR11 footage showed a car crashed into a […]
Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a Monroe County man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, engaged in a conspiracy to obtain and sell heroin, and fentanyl, within the Middle […]
Three under investigation for serial purse snatching
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
Middletown Bank Robbery Suspect Charged With Stealing $8K
A Middlesex County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown, authorities said.Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy was charged with first-degree armed robbery, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.At 10:43 a.m. on Dec. 2…
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJ
Over Five Ounces of Fentanyl mixed with Heroin Discovered in Morristown, Ready to Distribute. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce a first-degree drug arrest in Morristown, NJ, on January 6, 2023, for the distribution of over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl.
GOTCHA! Accused $76,000 Gunpoint Bank Robber Captured By Marshals In Passaic Fits The Profile
An ex-con captured by federal Marshals in Passaic after authorities said he robbed a South Jersey bank of $76,000 at gunpoint during Christmas week fit the profile, investigators said. William Ray, 43, of East Orange, is, in fact, being eyed in at least one other bank holdup, as well, just...
NJ teacher overdoses on fentanyl in front of students, cops say
WESTFIELD — A middle school art teacher overdosed on fentanyl in front of students and had drugs stored in the classroom closet, according to police. 57-year-old Frank Thompson, a teacher at Roosevelt Intermediate School, overdosed on the deadly substance at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, according to Westfield police Chief Christopher Battiloro.
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into his home.
Local Man Charged, Released In Rash Of West Milford Vehicle Thefts
West Milford police nabbed a local man in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries, then had to let him go. Tyler J. Nowinski, 21, of Hewitt, was seized after an alert resident quickly called police to report a stranger carrying a skateboard who was trying the door handle of a vehicle parked in a Lakeshore Drive doorway, Chief James DeVore said Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
In February of 2018, Luis Perez, then 23, was released from the Middlesex County Jail even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him the previous December. This past Friday, Perez — who was found guilty of killing three people and assaulting two others in Missouri...
NBC New York
16-Year-Old Driver Killed, 3 Other Teens Hurt in Pre-Dawn Long Island Crash
Two Long Island communities are mourning after a pre-dawn tragedy on the road that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left three other teens injured from the violent crash. Making matters worse, it appears that the driver never should have been behind the wheel by herself, let alone...
Dover Woman Blamed for Denville Car Burglaries
DENVILLE, NJ - A Dover woman was found to be behind the burglaries of vehicles in Denville, Hanover Township and Morristown, according to police. The woman, Laura Capo, 27, is alleged to have committed the Denville burglaries between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, police said. She was charged with three counts of motor vehicle burglary and three counts of theft of movable property, police said. They said two of the incidents took place at Denville businesses and one at a Denville residence. "During the course of the investigation, Laura Capo was identified as the suspect in all three incidents, as well as additional thefts in Hanover Township and Morristown,"...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING…Two homes struck by gunfire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating two incidents in which residences were struck by gunfire after shots were reportedly fired in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street. Both incidents are believed to be related. The first was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4...
New Jersey Globe
Attorney General’s office opposes hand recount in Trenton race decided by one vote
The New Jersey Attorney General’s office says election officials are simply too busy to conduct a hand recount of a Trenton city council race that was decided by just one vote. Algernon Ward, Jr. is seeking a recount after Jennifer Williams, now the city councilwoman from Trenton’s North Ward,...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia in Denville Township
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing drug charges in Denville Township, according to police. On Jan. 6, police conducted a wellness check at the 7-Eleven, located on West Main St, after observing a man slumped over in the driver seat of a parked vehicle, police said.
Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County
Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
