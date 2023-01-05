ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Central Jersey – REAL or MYTH? Cast Your Vote by Buying These NJ Beers!

This has been a hotly debated topic here in New Jersey for as long as any of us can remember: Does Central Jersey exist? These New Jersey breweries want you to drink on it!. Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City has teamed up with Cypress Brewing company of Edison and Two Ton Brewing Co. in Kenilworth to create two beers to help put the question to a vote - by buying their beer, according to NJ.com.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
You Can Learn How To Hunt The Jersey Devil In Hammonton, NJ

Believe it or not, the southern-most parts of the Garden State are pretty spooky. South Jersey's no stranger to tales of ghosts lurking in many of the homes in Cape May. Also, you can't forget about all those Bigfoot sightings in Millville. Now, you can even add alleged mountain lion sightings to the mix. Wouldn't you be spooked if you thought you saw a mountain lion? Don't lie.... you know you would.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill

MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey

Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Brigantine’s Stranding Center Saves First Seal of the Season

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine can claim its first saved seal of the season!. Officials at the center report that the first save happened on December 28th when a female Harbor Seal was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. "She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment. She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital."
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Westfield, NJ School Teacher Overdoses on Fentanyl in Front of Students

Students at a New Jersey middle school were subject to an unexpected and scary lesson after witnessing a teacher who had overdosed, requiring life-saving efforts. 57-year-old Frank Thompson, an educator at Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield, N.J., collapsed last Thursday morning inside a classroom where he was discovered unconscious by students, People.com reports.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?

A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
ROSELAND, NJ
Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Ocean County, NJ

A 35-year-old man in Ocean County is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the scene unfolded around 5:30 when an officer with the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine check of an area off of Cherry Quay Road when a vehicle with two flat tires was spotted in a parking lot.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
