The one thing missing on the Eagles offense
Since Nick Sirianni became head coach of the Eagles, their run game has turned heads. The Eagles were the top-rushing team in the NFL last year with 2,715 yards, per Statmuse. This season, the Eagles have remained a top-five rushing attack. Is there a chance their run game could be even better?
Panthers Sign Nine For 2023
Panthers TEs Giovanni Ricci and Stephen Sullivan were re-signed as exclusive rights free agents, while seven players were brought back on futures deals. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Sullivan, 26, is a...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when...
Offseason 2023 Mock Draft 1.0 (5 Rounds)
The 2022 season has come to a close with the Falcons finishing 7-10. The Falcons finally beat Tom Brady, and it didn’t affect their draft position. This is going to be an interesting draft for the Falcons, mainly because they’re going to have a lot of money to spend in free agency to address the needs on their roster. That means they could target a quarterback or go with the best player available. If you’ve been reading my Mock Draft Monday series, the goal was to mix up the picks and talk about different players the Falcons could target. Now, I’ll be pivoting to what I think the Falcons should do. This series will be updated as free agency goes along, after the Senior Bowl, after the combine, compensation picks, etc. I’ll also be doing later editions with trades. Draft Order is via Tankathon. Let’s get started:
Cowboys expect the return of 3 starters for the playoffs
With a Monday night playoff game on the slate against Tampa Bay, the Dallas Cowboys will see a chance for three starters to return to the lineup for their matchup. Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins, and Tyler Biadasz have all received positive news regarding their chances to play wild card weekend.
Tupa Talk: NFL gallops from surprising regular season into playoff mysteries
A wild, tumultuous, explosive, surprising and unforgettable NFL regular season wrapped up this past weekend. Let’s look at some of the realities of early January vs. the expectations of last August. ...
Jets Announce Ten Roster Moves
The team is also placing several players on injured reserve including S Lamarcus Joyner, CB Brandin Echols, OL Duane Brown, OL George Fant, and OL Nate Herbig. Smith, 27, wound up signing with the Dolphins after going undrafted in the 2017 draft. Miami ended up releasing Smith before the start of the season and ended up catching on with the Patriots’ practice squad.
