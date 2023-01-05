Read full article on original website
This report outlines housing affordability solutions for Whatcom residents
Whatcom County residents are considered particularly cost burdened compared to the rest of the counties in the state.
Washington State Senate Bill Aims to Increase Tax Transparency
Is there anything more infuriating than trying to find what department is assessing a tax on something you own (like your house) and not being able to find it? A pair of State Senators are attempting to clear some of that confusion. A bipartisan bill filed in the State Senate...
thereflector.com
Budget leaders in the Legislature discuss state of budget, taxes and education
Budget leaders in the state Legislature were divided in their priorities for the upcoming legislative session during a question and answer session with reporters at the state Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 5. While the leaders, representing both parties in the state House and Senate, seemed to share many of the same concerns, the leaders were divided along party lines on how to address those issues.
KOMO News
Housing, homelessness crisis to be priority for state lawmakers in 2023
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Monday, Washington law makers will begin the process of mapping out 2023 and what will be top of mind as this year's legislative session begins. Housing and the homelessness crisis are once again receiving a focus. Governor Jay Inslee has a 4-billion-dollar proposal, to address...
MyNorthwest.com
Tax relief, drug possession among topics debated with WA Legislature back in session
Washington’s elected officials arrived or returned to Olympia Monday, with the legislature kicking off 2023 by addressing and tackling state-wide issues, including homelessness, housing affordability, mental health, education, and inflation. “Going into this session, the state has $4 billion in surplus. Last year? It was $15 billion,” said KIRO...
Chronicle
State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
Tennessee lawmakers reconvene, take up hot-button issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers kicked off their annual legislative session on Tuesday, where they’ll spend the next few months finalizing the state’s upcoming budget as well as debating issues from abortion ban exceptions to express toll lanes. Republicans have supermajority control in both the state...
A record number of women are serving in Washington's Legislature
Washington now has more women in its Legislature than any time in state history. Driving the news: Roughly 46% of Washington lawmakers are women this year — a benchmark the state's never reached before, according to the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University, which tracks female officeholders around the country.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington legislators to consider bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people cold cases
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state lawmakers will consider legislation that would address an epidemic of cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the upcoming legislative session. Attorney General Bob Ferguson worked with Redmond Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra to introduce SB 5137, and Anacortes Democratic Representative Debra Lekanoff...
somerset106.com
Somerset Police Arrest Virginia Man After High Speed Chase
The Somerset Police Department is reporting officers responded to a report of a drunk driver. Police found the vehicle with 38-year-old Michael Barry of Virginia behind the wheel. Police say Barry resisted arrest and fled the scene, leading them on a high speed chase. Police deployed “stop sticks,” which are designed to flatten tires, and successfully caught one tire, but Somerset Police PIO Shawn Dobbs said Barry didn’t stop there. Another attempt caught another tire, but he kept going. Barry eventually drove into a dead end where he was taken into custody. Barry faces multiple charges including reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
