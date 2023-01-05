The Somerset Police Department is reporting officers responded to a report of a drunk driver. Police found the vehicle with 38-year-old Michael Barry of Virginia behind the wheel. Police say Barry resisted arrest and fled the scene, leading them on a high speed chase. Police deployed “stop sticks,” which are designed to flatten tires, and successfully caught one tire, but Somerset Police PIO Shawn Dobbs said Barry didn’t stop there. Another attempt caught another tire, but he kept going. Barry eventually drove into a dead end where he was taken into custody. Barry faces multiple charges including reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

