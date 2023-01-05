ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Budget leaders in the Legislature discuss state of budget, taxes and education

Budget leaders in the state Legislature were divided in their priorities for the upcoming legislative session during a question and answer session with reporters at the state Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 5. While the leaders, representing both parties in the state House and Senate, seemed to share many of the same concerns, the leaders were divided along party lines on how to address those issues.
State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
A record number of women are serving in Washington's Legislature

Washington now has more women in its Legislature than any time in state history. Driving the news: Roughly 46% of Washington lawmakers are women this year — a benchmark the state's never reached before, according to the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University, which tracks female officeholders around the country.
Washington legislators to consider bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people cold cases

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state lawmakers will consider legislation that would address an epidemic of cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the upcoming legislative session. Attorney General Bob Ferguson worked with Redmond Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra to introduce SB 5137, and Anacortes Democratic Representative Debra Lekanoff...
Somerset Police Arrest Virginia Man After High Speed Chase

The Somerset Police Department is reporting officers responded to a report of a drunk driver. Police found the vehicle with 38-year-old Michael Barry of Virginia behind the wheel. Police say Barry resisted arrest and fled the scene, leading them on a high speed chase. Police deployed “stop sticks,” which are designed to flatten tires, and successfully caught one tire, but Somerset Police PIO Shawn Dobbs said Barry didn’t stop there. Another attempt caught another tire, but he kept going. Barry eventually drove into a dead end where he was taken into custody. Barry faces multiple charges including reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
