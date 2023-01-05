Read full article on original website
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
qchron.com
Cohen fields ideas for Mets’ parking lot
Roughly 550 community members attended Saturday’s visioning sessions at Citi Field, during which Mets owner Steve Cohen offered residents the opportunity to weigh in on what should become of the stadium’s parking lot. Saturday’s event comes just days after numerous Queens civic groups voiced their opposition to a...
Brooklyn NYCHA building without gas service since October
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live at a NYCHA building on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn are angry and have had enough. Lisa Kenner, the tenant president of the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, said there has been no gas service there since October. It’s not just a line that’s affected, it’s a whole building, which […]
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Suspect in Manhattan shelter stabbing allegedly chased victim until she collapsed: DA
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman sprayed air freshener at her roommate in a Manhattan shelter before she allegedly stabbed her to death, officials said Monday. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested in December after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized
NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreements
As a potential nursing strike looms, New York City hospitals are putting up extremely thorough contingency plans. The union for NYC nurses said on Thursday that it has tentatively reached contracts with Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center.
Commercial Observer
Mayor Eric Adams Takes Landlords to Court Over Alleged Dangerous Living Conditions
The developers who tried to build the massive Astoria Cove project are in a legal tangle with New York City. Mayor Eric Adams launched a lawsuit against Alma Realty for alleged code violations that lead to unsafe living conditions in 13 buildings the landlord owns, the mayor’s office announced Friday.
Man sought after $30K stolen in Brooklyn burglary spree: police
The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect who has been on a Brooklyn burglary spree since late December, stealing more than $30,000 in cash.
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down in Rockaway Parkway Apartment was Dead for Hours Before Body was Discovered
A Brooklyn man was shot to death during a violent raid in his apartment, police and the victim’s roommate said Saturday. Jermaine Desaussure, known by his friends as “Light,” was dead for hours when he was found curled up on the floor of the Park Manor apartment on Rockaway Parkway […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Marijuana Use Spills Into NYC Classrooms as Educators Grapple With New Cannabis Landscape
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. The Manhattan 16-year-old started smoking weed to get over a bad breakup, initially keeping the habit outside school hours. Soon, though, he was using marijuana to address other mental...
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
Woman fatally struck in New City
Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
91-year-old woman killed by hit and run driver while crossing street in Brooklyn
Crossing Rockaway Parkway can be frightening for anyone with so much traffic and some cars driving too fast. Police set up cameras because of problems I the past. However, for Margie Salter - she wasn't scared.
MISSING: Springfield runaway teen may be attempting to go to New York City
The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.
Bronx duo sought after woman in medical chair robbed at gunpoint: NYPD
Police are looking for two men who robbed a 57-year-old woman who was sitting in her medical chair at gunpoint in the Bronx Tuesday.
