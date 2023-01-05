Read full article on original website
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
tmpresale.com
Cheap Tricks show in Knoxville, TN Mar 18th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Cheap Trick pre-sale code is now online: For a very limited time you can buy tickets before their public sale. This could be your best chance ever to see Cheap Trick live in Knoxville. Cheap Trick performance info:. Onsale to General Public. Start: Fri, 01/13/23 10:00 AM EST.
WATE
Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in Sevierville
Everything is bigger in Texas. Or so we all think. However, that will no longer be the case in May when Buc-ee's will open the world's largest gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 6-8
This is the first week of the new year so take the time to have fun without having to pay a lot of money. As we continue in the winter season, here are some opportunities to go to free events this weekend.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Dirty kitchen, no date marking system found at Knoxville bar
A casual dining and craft beer place has the lowest health inspection grade of the week. The inspector found several critical health violations in his report from a dirty kitchen to food stored without lids.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Knoxville
Knoxville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Knoxville.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program
On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
WATE
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Running Back Flips on Stanford, Commits to Pac-12 Rival
Just about two weeks after committing to Stanford University out of the transfer portal, former Tennessee running back Justin Williams-Thomas has seemingly found a new home instead. According to a social media post from Williams-Thomas on Sunday night, the former Vol is now heading to Cal – Berkeley. “ALL...
thesmokies.com
Is Exit 408 coming to Sevierville TN? Here’s what we know
There’s an avalanche coming, and I’m afraid it’s too late to stop it. This summer at Exit 407 on I-40, Buc-ee’s, the convenience store phenomenon, will open what will be its largest facility in the country. At least, the largest for a short time. The 74,000...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
Woman found in Gatlinburg unidentified after 48 years
A woman whose remains were found below a tramway station in in Gatlinburg 48 years ago is still unidentified.
KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
Man missing while traveling from Sevier County to military base
Authorities are asking the public to look out for a man who went missing on his way to a military base, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Sevierville worker killed Wednesday after incident while working on mining equipment
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A quarry worker in Sevierville died Wednesday after an incident involving a large piece of mining equipment, according to a statement from the Vulcan Materials Company. They said John Ogle was performing maintenance on a jaw crusher machine when the incident happened. They said that he...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Tennessee.
