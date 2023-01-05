ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hewlett, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Queens man arrested in Inwood for drugs

A Queens man was arrested after Nassau officers stopped him in Inwood at 11:23 p.m. on Jan. 8. Police saw a 2019 BMW driving east on Burnside Avenue with heavily tinted windows. During the subsequent investigation, officers found that Shadon Chestnut, 22, of 89th Avenue, had fentanyl and cocaine inside the vehicle.
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Defense ignites Freeport's 12-1 start

Losing just once in 13 games has Freeport girls’ basketball booming with confidence but also with some work to do to achieve its No. 1 regular-season goal of capturing the Conference AA-1 title. The Red Devils’ lone defeat so far was a 49-48 decision at conference rival Massapequa on...
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream North at full strength

The road back to the Final Four in the Class A playoffs has been a little bumpy for the Valley Stream North boys’ basketball team so far because of illness and injuries. The team has kept its head above water the best it could during that time and – with a return to full health – the close losses it endured could soon flip its way.
VALLEY STREAM, NY

