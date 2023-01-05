ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New York Post

Damar Hamlin undergoing tests in Buffalo hospital: ‘Not home quite yet’

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in good spirits as he remains hospitalized in Buffalo, the team announced Tuesday. “Not home quite just yet,” Hamlin tweeted. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong.” The 24-year-old Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday, and transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute one week after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin — who was joined by his...
9News

A look at 9 possible Broncos head coach candidates (plus two more)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos boss Greg Penner has formed a small head coach search committee that includes fellow owner Condoleezza Rice. Who among the NFL‘s top candidates does Rice know? Jim Harbaugh, for sure. Then again, Rice just served on Stanford’s head coach search committee that resulted in...
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
