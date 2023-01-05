Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in good spirits as he remains hospitalized in Buffalo, the team announced Tuesday. “Not home quite just yet,” Hamlin tweeted. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong.” The 24-year-old Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday, and transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute one week after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin — who was joined by his...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 MINUTES AGO