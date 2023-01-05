ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Placid Refinery pays $4.8M for BRAF’s former downtown headquarters

Port Allen’s Placid Refining Co. has purchased the building that formerly housed the Baton Rouge Area Foundation along with a parking lot straddling the Central Fire Station on Laurel Street for $4.78 million. Tyler Gray, Placid’s director of corporate and government affairs, confirms the purchase of the properties to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: LSU Alumni Association / Business awards / Housing confidence

New president: Joe Carvalhido, vice president of advancement at the LSU Alumni Association, will become the organization’s president Jan. 16 when Gordon Monk steps down after four years. Carvalhido joined the association in 2021. He was previously vice president of operations and services at the Tiger Athletic Foundation, or TAF, where he was also director of operations and services and assistant director of marketing during his more than 13 years of service. Prior to joining TAF, he was director of basketball operations for LSU Women’s Basketball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

New Walk-On’s CEO shakes up corporate team with layoffs

Some of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s Baton Rouge-based corporate team has been let go as part of a restructuring under new CEO Scott Taylor. In a brief statement prepared in response to Daily Report’s inquiry, Taylor acknowledges the “adjustments to our organization” meant to “continue our evolution” and maintain the brand’s rapid growth but declined to confirm how many people were laid off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Energy industry expert David Dismukes retiring from LSU this week

David Dismukes, the longtime executive director of LSU’s Center for Energy Studies is retiring, effective Friday, LSU announced today. During Dismukes’ 28 years at CES, he led a number of the center’s research efforts on topics including oil and gas exploration and production activities; the restructuring of natural gas and electric power markets; economic and policy issues related to renewable energy generation and market design; and the economic impacts of energy industry infrastructure development along the Gulf Coast.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Metro Council will again consider repeal of stormwater district

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday may officially repeal the stormwater district they voted to create in September. The district has been shrouded in controversy following Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration’s false claim that the federal government was preventing local officials from disclosing conversations about the fee and potential federal mandates related to stormwater issues. A repeal of the district has been deferred twice.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Origin Materials lands up to $1.5B in tax-exempt bonds for Geismar facility

Origin Materials Inc. announced last week that the Louisiana State Bond Commission has unanimously granted final approval of up to $1.5 billion in tax-exempt bonds for the construction of Origin 2 in Geismar, the company’s first world-scale manufacturing facility. Origin’s use of solid waste feedstock to produce carbon negative...
GEISMAR, LA

