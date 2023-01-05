New president: Joe Carvalhido, vice president of advancement at the LSU Alumni Association, will become the organization’s president Jan. 16 when Gordon Monk steps down after four years. Carvalhido joined the association in 2021. He was previously vice president of operations and services at the Tiger Athletic Foundation, or TAF, where he was also director of operations and services and assistant director of marketing during his more than 13 years of service. Prior to joining TAF, he was director of basketball operations for LSU Women’s Basketball.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO