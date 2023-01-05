Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report
Cou-Yon’s founders’ open new seafood spot in Mid City
Cork’s Fish & Shrimp, a new fast-casual fried seafood concept created by the team behind Cou-yon’s BBQ, opened today in Mid City. It’s located in the spot formerly occupied by Captain D’s on Government Street. Unlike the national chain, however, Louisiana-born Cork’s is full of Bayou State flair, says founder Paul Mladenka, serving combination plates of Cajun fried fish and shrimp, fish or shrimp po-boys, housemade crawfish etouffee, beignet bites and more.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Placid Refinery pays $4.8M for BRAF’s former downtown headquarters
Port Allen’s Placid Refining Co. has purchased the building that formerly housed the Baton Rouge Area Foundation along with a parking lot straddling the Central Fire Station on Laurel Street for $4.78 million. Tyler Gray, Placid’s director of corporate and government affairs, confirms the purchase of the properties to...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: LSU Alumni Association / Business awards / Housing confidence
New president: Joe Carvalhido, vice president of advancement at the LSU Alumni Association, will become the organization’s president Jan. 16 when Gordon Monk steps down after four years. Carvalhido joined the association in 2021. He was previously vice president of operations and services at the Tiger Athletic Foundation, or TAF, where he was also director of operations and services and assistant director of marketing during his more than 13 years of service. Prior to joining TAF, he was director of basketball operations for LSU Women’s Basketball.
Baton Rouge Business Report
New Walk-On’s CEO shakes up corporate team with layoffs
Some of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s Baton Rouge-based corporate team has been let go as part of a restructuring under new CEO Scott Taylor. In a brief statement prepared in response to Daily Report’s inquiry, Taylor acknowledges the “adjustments to our organization” meant to “continue our evolution” and maintain the brand’s rapid growth but declined to confirm how many people were laid off.
Baton Rouge Business Report
How Visit Baton Rouge’s Jill Kidder aims to attract more leisure travelers
It’s not shocking that the new president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge’s mission is to get more people to visit Baton Rouge. But visitation in the Red Stick takes many forms, Jill Kidder says. Under her direction, Kidder plans for Visit Baton Rouge to reel in more...
Baton Rouge Business Report
EBR commercial real estate volume up in 2022 despite fewer transactions
The East Baton Rouge Parish commercial real estate sales market ended 2022 with 531 recorded sales for the year totaling $1.175 billion in transaction volume, Elifin Realty reports. That’s …
Baton Rouge Business Report
After ‘crazy frenzy,’ Capital Region housing market enters a more neutral phase
Everyone who pays attention to such things knows the housing market in the Capital Region, along with most other places across the country, spent most of last year slowing down. In November, closed sales in the Baton Rouge area were down about 37% compared to the previous November, while sales...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Energy industry expert David Dismukes retiring from LSU this week
David Dismukes, the longtime executive director of LSU’s Center for Energy Studies is retiring, effective Friday, LSU announced today. During Dismukes’ 28 years at CES, he led a number of the center’s research efforts on topics including oil and gas exploration and production activities; the restructuring of natural gas and electric power markets; economic and policy issues related to renewable energy generation and market design; and the economic impacts of energy industry infrastructure development along the Gulf Coast.
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
wbrz.com
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
WAFB.com
Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision
Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston. LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Updated: 32 minutes ago. Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Origin Materials lands up to $1.5B in tax-exempt bonds for Geismar facility
Origin Materials Inc. announced last week that the Louisiana State Bond Commission has unanimously granted final approval of up to $1.5 billion in tax-exempt bonds for the construction of Origin 2 in Geismar, the company’s first world-scale manufacturing facility. Origin’s use of solid waste feedstock to produce carbon negative...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
brproud.com
Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Louisiana neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
West Side Journal
Funeral arrangements finalized for Maggie Dunn
Funeral arrangements are set for the second Brusly High teen killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Margaret "Maggie" Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
NIPD investigating weekend shooting that left juvenile dead
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the juvenile died because of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.
