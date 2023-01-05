Read full article on original website
The End of the Netflix-ization of TV and the Beginning of a New Streaming Bundle
This year may mark the end of the Netflix-ization of that thing we used to call television. The clamor to meet consumers where they are — on their phones and Apple TVs, but most definitely not in front of a television with a cable box and a bundle of linear channels — produced a streaming gold rush that was a boon for writers and directors (and famous people) who could get barely baked projects green-lit without so much as a pitch deck. The rush by legacy media brands to launch streaming platforms was accelerated during the pandemic lockdown of 2020....
TechCrunch
What each streaming service has up its sleeve in 2023
Earlier this year, Discovery acquired WarnerMedia to form Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), becoming one of the biggest media companies in the United States. As TechCrunch has reported many times, HBO Max and Discovery+ are combining in 2023. This spring, WBD will launch a merged streaming service that pairs HBO originals and Warner Bros. films with Discovery+’s content library of unscripted shows, documentaries and more. In total, subscribers will have access to nearly 200,000 hours of programming and over 100 brands, such as CNN, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Food Network, TLC, HGTV, ID, Animal Planet and many others.
ComicBook
Surprising Netflix Shows Dominate Every Other Streaming Service in Top 10 Charts
Netflix had no less than four shows that dominated the streaming service wars in early December, according to Nielsen streaming charts. Netflix's breakout hit series Wednesday was at the top spot with 3.3 billion minutes viewed; Firefly Lane was no. 2 with 1.4B minutes viewed; Bullet Train was no. 3 with 1.34B minutes viewed (a significant jump from the week before); Harry & Meghan's first three episodes took no. 4 with 1.26B minutes viewed.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
AEW Rampage On 1/6 Records 15% Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for the January 6 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 551,000 viewers. This number is up 15% from the 470,000 viewers the show drew on December 30. Friday's show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
ComicBook
HBO Max Series Moves to Tubi After Being Pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery
One HBO Max original series is being saved by another streaming service. On Friday, it was announced that Generation has been rescued by Tubi, with all sixteen episodes of the first season debuting on the platform on February 1st. This comes after the series was not only cancelled by HBO Max in September of 2021, but later removed entirely from its server in an effort of cost-cutting.
Another Vince McMahon Podcast. | Tim & Joel Pod 1/8/23
- Nothing really happened on SmackDown... - Mercedes Mone debuts for New Japan Pro Wrestling/STARDOM... But what about AEW?. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Report: Karl Fredericks Signs With WWE
A former NJPW star has inked a deal with WWE. After being a free agent for over four months, Karl Fredericks has reportedly found a new home in the world of pro wrestling. According to a new report from PW Insider, Fredericks has officially signed with WWE and has already started at the company's performance center. The report also states that Fredericks will be on the NXT brand.
Vince McMahon Opposed No-Cut Clauses In WWE Deals After Mass Releases
We've learned plenty about the contract negotiation process of WWE deals during what seems to be a new era, but we've gained some clarity in regards to internal feelings about how some were negotiated just before that. We'd reported last year that no-cut clauses have not been a part of...
