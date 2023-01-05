Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Wrestler Portraying Uncle Howdy Revealed?
Ever since the mysterious Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on WWE television, fans have wondered just one thing, who is behind the mask?. There have been various names speculated, from Bo Dallas to Vincent to Cameron Grimes. Fightful noted on Friday that WWE was playing it’s cards close to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
wrestlingrumors.net
Next Target: WWE Reportedly Interested In 40 Year Old Second Generation Star
On the radar. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in the world who have nothing to do with WE. Those wrestlers often grow a following and reputation of their own and that can be enough to get WWE’s attention. WWE will often go after wrestlers from other promotions and that seems to be what they are trying to do now with a pair of second generation international stars.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18
Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Offer From Triple H
2022 was a wild year for professional wrestling and WWE let Paige’s contract expired. Paige had been retired from in-ring competition for several years, but she has since returned to the ring as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling. Saraya is now part of the AEW women’s division, but it...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
Willow Nightingale Wants To Wrestle Everyone, Including Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) And Bayley
Willow Nightingale is ready to take on the world. Willow signed with All Elite Wrestling on October 21 and has since competed for Ring of Honor and traveled to Japan to work Tokyo Joshi Pro. Willow was a veteran of the Independent scene before signing with AEW and has already faced the likes of Jade Cargill, Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Roxanne Perez, and more.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Gets New Look During WWE RAW
Dominik Mysterio was arrested for attempting to bully the Mysterio family on Christmas Eve. Dom was escorted to the county jail where he spent a few hours. Prison changed him and turned him into different version of himself. Dominik Mysterio appeared during RAW tonight with the rest of The Judgment...
Producers For December 30 WWE Smackdown, John Cena's Return, Backstage News
- Women's Title: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey: Jamie Noble. - John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: Jason Jordan. - The pre-show dark match of Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Sonya Deville and Xia Li was produced by Molly Holly. - The post-show dark...
More On Dragon Lee Signing With WWE
Dragon Lee confirmed that he'd signed with WWE after winning the AAA tag titles on December 28. Some details were revealed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, detailing that Dragon Lee had signed with WWE earlier this month. Fightful has learned a bit more. As highlighted in the ESPN piece, former WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman had expressed interest in Dragon Lee, before it was decided he wouldn't be brought in.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS: Pretty Deadly, Bobby Lashley, More
WWE held its latest Saturday Night's Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights can be found below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins &...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
Travel Woes Affected WWE And AEW's Last Week Of 2022
WWE ran live events on December 26 instead of television, but one of them ended up being a logistical mess. Several WWE talent missed the Columbus live event, with even more showing up late. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss all missed the event, and several more had to rush to even make the show. Rollins was set to main event against Theory but was replaced by Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano. WWE passed on running a live televised Raw to give production employees extra time off. Had WWE ran a televised event it, it would have been the hampered Columbus show.
Grayson Waller Reflects On Working WWE Main Event, Previews NXT Championship Match Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller discusses working WWE Main Event and looks ahead to the biggest match of his career, an NXT Championship opportunity at NXT New Year's Evil 2023. In recent months, WWE has used their Main Event program, exclusive to Hulu, to put NXT superstars in front of new audiences and give them a brief experience of what it's like to wrestle on the WWE main roster.
Mickie James Would Love To Wrestle Gail Kim Again, Talks Gail's Influence On 'The Last Rodeo'
Mickie James would love to wrestle Gail Kim, but she's asked, and Gail is not coming out of retirement for anyone. Mickie James is in the middle of her Last Rodeo, a journey towards the IMPACT Knockouts Championship where if she loses, she retires. As one of the most outstanding women's wrestlers of all time, Mickie James has a lot to prove and a lot to lose on this journey.
