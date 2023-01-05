ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

wrestletalk.com

Wrestler Portraying Uncle Howdy Revealed?

Ever since the mysterious Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on WWE television, fans have wondered just one thing, who is behind the mask?. There have been various names speculated, from Bo Dallas to Vincent to Cameron Grimes. Fightful noted on Friday that WWE was playing it’s cards close to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
Fightful

Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Fightful

Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'

Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
wrestlingrumors.net

Next Target: WWE Reportedly Interested In 40 Year Old Second Generation Star

On the radar. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in the world who have nothing to do with WE. Those wrestlers often grow a following and reputation of their own and that can be enough to get WWE’s attention. WWE will often go after wrestlers from other promotions and that seems to be what they are trying to do now with a pair of second generation international stars.
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Confirms Offer From Triple H

2022 was a wild year for professional wrestling and WWE let Paige’s contract expired. Paige had been retired from in-ring competition for several years, but she has since returned to the ring as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling. Saraya is now part of the AEW women’s division, but it...
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return

WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars

People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Gets New Look During WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio was arrested for attempting to bully the Mysterio family on Christmas Eve. Dom was escorted to the county jail where he spent a few hours. Prison changed him and turned him into different version of himself. Dominik Mysterio appeared during RAW tonight with the rest of The Judgment...
Fightful

More On Dragon Lee Signing With WWE

Dragon Lee confirmed that he'd signed with WWE after winning the AAA tag titles on December 28. Some details were revealed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, detailing that Dragon Lee had signed with WWE earlier this month. Fightful has learned a bit more. As highlighted in the ESPN piece, former WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman had expressed interest in Dragon Lee, before it was decided he wouldn't be brought in.
Fightful

Travel Woes Affected WWE And AEW's Last Week Of 2022

WWE ran live events on December 26 instead of television, but one of them ended up being a logistical mess. Several WWE talent missed the Columbus live event, with even more showing up late. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss all missed the event, and several more had to rush to even make the show. Rollins was set to main event against Theory but was replaced by Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano. WWE passed on running a live televised Raw to give production employees extra time off. Had WWE ran a televised event it, it would have been the hampered Columbus show.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fightful

Grayson Waller Reflects On Working WWE Main Event, Previews NXT Championship Match Against Bron Breakker

Grayson Waller discusses working WWE Main Event and looks ahead to the biggest match of his career, an NXT Championship opportunity at NXT New Year's Evil 2023. In recent months, WWE has used their Main Event program, exclusive to Hulu, to put NXT superstars in front of new audiences and give them a brief experience of what it's like to wrestle on the WWE main roster.
Fightful

Mickie James Would Love To Wrestle Gail Kim Again, Talks Gail's Influence On 'The Last Rodeo'

Mickie James would love to wrestle Gail Kim, but she's asked, and Gail is not coming out of retirement for anyone. Mickie James is in the middle of her Last Rodeo, a journey towards the IMPACT Knockouts Championship where if she loses, she retires. As one of the most outstanding women's wrestlers of all time, Mickie James has a lot to prove and a lot to lose on this journey.
Fightful

Fightful

