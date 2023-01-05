ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Philharmonic musician set to perform with Orlando orchestra

ORLANDO, Fla. – A New York Philharmonic musician making history is coming to Central Florida to perform and inspire students to do the same. Anthony McGill, the New York Philharmonic’s principal clarinetist, has been all over the world with the orchestra, but will be spending the week after Valentine’s Day performing with the Orlando Philharmonic.
⛳Win free tickets to LPGA Tournament of Champions, concerts

ORLANDO, Fla. – As one of the LPGA season’s most-watched events, the Tournament of Champions is a world-class golf tournament with LPGA Tour winners playing alongside the biggest stars in sports and entertainment. Some of this year’s celebrity attendees will include Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, NBA All-Star Vince Carter, “Ant-Man”'s Michael Peña and more.
Here’s your first look at new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport is set to open this year, and the rail system is giving a first look at what travelers can expect. The station will be in the heart of the airport’s newest terminal, Terminal C. The station will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.
Daytona International Speedway hosts hiring event ahead of 2023 races

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway officials announced they are hosting a hiring event in advance of the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. For the event, a host of positions are available including guest services, hospitality, security, emergency services and ticketing. Those who will be a part of the Fan Crew during the Rolex 24 events will also be eligible to work during Speedweeks, which includes the 65th Daytona 500, as well as other events at the venue in 2023, the speedway announced in a news release.
🤣Win An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy

Here’s your chance to spend an evening with Larry the Cable Guy. News 6 is giving away four tickets to An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Hard Rock Live Orlando. Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard...
SpaceX prepares Falcon Heavy for launch from Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that is targeting mid-January for a Falcon Heavy rocket launch of the USSF 67 mission for the U.S. Space Force. After the Twitter announcement on Tuesday that the full-duration static fire of Falcon Heavy was complete, SpaceX said the rocket will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center no earlier than Jan. 14.
Car fire creates delays on SR-408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire is creating delays in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 in Orlando. Orlando police said officers responded to the vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on SR-408 at Crystal Lake Drive, near Conway Toll Plaza. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after...
Antisemitic flyers show up in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in west Orange County say flyers filled with antisemitic statements showed up in their front yards and driveways this weekend. Pictures of the flyers shared with News 6 show the hateful rhetoric and disinformation regarding the Jewish people, blaming them for the slave trade and COVID-19 pandemic.
Shark beaten with hammer pushes Florida city to tighten fishing rules

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. – The city of Indian Harbour Beach city council will discuss stricter fishing rules after a man was seen beating a shark to death with a hammer. City officials are meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and will consider the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would expand the new fishing area, ban the cleaning of fish and other wildlife, and create a citation process for rule breakers.
Here’s how Brevard County’s new beach cleaning robot could save lives

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s efforts to keep beaches clean and save lives in the ocean are taking a high-tech turn with the introduction of a cleaning robot. “This is BeBot, and it cleans the beach,” said Bryan Bobbitt, executive director of Keep Brevard Beautiful. “BeBot is a solar-powered and electric robot that will actually sift through the sand and remove all the microplastics and sift everything out.”
9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
3 masked men with guns attack, rob victim in Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men are on the run after a violent home invasion at an Orlando apartment, according to police. Police said they responded to 55 W. Church Street on Monday around 1:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after company’s app detected him at...
