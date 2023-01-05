DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway officials announced they are hosting a hiring event in advance of the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. For the event, a host of positions are available including guest services, hospitality, security, emergency services and ticketing. Those who will be a part of the Fan Crew during the Rolex 24 events will also be eligible to work during Speedweeks, which includes the 65th Daytona 500, as well as other events at the venue in 2023, the speedway announced in a news release.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO