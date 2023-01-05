Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Grand Opening Alert Portillo'sFlour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Related
click orlando
New York Philharmonic musician set to perform with Orlando orchestra
ORLANDO, Fla. – A New York Philharmonic musician making history is coming to Central Florida to perform and inspire students to do the same. Anthony McGill, the New York Philharmonic’s principal clarinetist, has been all over the world with the orchestra, but will be spending the week after Valentine’s Day performing with the Orlando Philharmonic.
click orlando
Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest brings ‘best of the best’ shows to new downtown venue
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fear not, Fringe fans! The arts festival is back with Orlando Fringe’s 2023 Winter Mini-Fest, which promises a series of curated shows—old and new—packed into just four days. The event, which runs from Jan. 12-15, will christen the newest theater venue to come...
click orlando
⛳Win free tickets to LPGA Tournament of Champions, concerts
ORLANDO, Fla. – As one of the LPGA season’s most-watched events, the Tournament of Champions is a world-class golf tournament with LPGA Tour winners playing alongside the biggest stars in sports and entertainment. Some of this year’s celebrity attendees will include Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, NBA All-Star Vince Carter, “Ant-Man”'s Michael Peña and more.
click orlando
UCF theatre program takes children’s hospital patients on a trip through the looking glass
ORLANDO, Fla. – Characters like The Mad Hatter and Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” are taking patients at Nemours Children’s Health on an interactive scavenger hunt as part of a traveling theatre program through the University of Central Florida. The program, dubbed The Jeanette M. Gould...
click orlando
Here’s your first look at new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport is set to open this year, and the rail system is giving a first look at what travelers can expect. The station will be in the heart of the airport’s newest terminal, Terminal C. The station will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.
click orlando
Daytona International Speedway hosts hiring event ahead of 2023 races
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway officials announced they are hosting a hiring event in advance of the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. For the event, a host of positions are available including guest services, hospitality, security, emergency services and ticketing. Those who will be a part of the Fan Crew during the Rolex 24 events will also be eligible to work during Speedweeks, which includes the 65th Daytona 500, as well as other events at the venue in 2023, the speedway announced in a news release.
click orlando
🤣Win An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy
Here’s your chance to spend an evening with Larry the Cable Guy. News 6 is giving away four tickets to An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Hard Rock Live Orlando. Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard...
click orlando
SpaceX prepares Falcon Heavy for launch from Florida’s Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that is targeting mid-January for a Falcon Heavy rocket launch of the USSF 67 mission for the U.S. Space Force. After the Twitter announcement on Tuesday that the full-duration static fire of Falcon Heavy was complete, SpaceX said the rocket will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center no earlier than Jan. 14.
click orlando
Car fire creates delays on SR-408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire is creating delays in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 in Orlando. Orlando police said officers responded to the vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on SR-408 at Crystal Lake Drive, near Conway Toll Plaza. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after...
click orlando
Antisemitic flyers show up in Orange County neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in west Orange County say flyers filled with antisemitic statements showed up in their front yards and driveways this weekend. Pictures of the flyers shared with News 6 show the hateful rhetoric and disinformation regarding the Jewish people, blaming them for the slave trade and COVID-19 pandemic.
click orlando
Shark beaten with hammer pushes Florida city to tighten fishing rules
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. – The city of Indian Harbour Beach city council will discuss stricter fishing rules after a man was seen beating a shark to death with a hammer. City officials are meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and will consider the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would expand the new fishing area, ban the cleaning of fish and other wildlife, and create a citation process for rule breakers.
click orlando
Here’s how Brevard County’s new beach cleaning robot could save lives
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s efforts to keep beaches clean and save lives in the ocean are taking a high-tech turn with the introduction of a cleaning robot. “This is BeBot, and it cleans the beach,” said Bryan Bobbitt, executive director of Keep Brevard Beautiful. “BeBot is a solar-powered and electric robot that will actually sift through the sand and remove all the microplastics and sift everything out.”
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
click orlando
‘It’s not livable:’ Man hurt after Altamonte Springs apartment floor collapses
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A sign posted on the door of an Altamonte Springs apartment unit where a man got his foot stuck when part of the floor collapsed Friday deems the unit “unsafe” by order of the city of Altamonte Springs. No one is allowed to enter or occupy the unit because of “serious damage,” according to the notice.
click orlando
9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
click orlando
3 masked men with guns attack, rob victim in Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men are on the run after a violent home invasion at an Orlando apartment, according to police. Police said they responded to 55 W. Church Street on Monday around 1:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after company’s app detected him at...
click orlando
Kissimmee man dies after motorcycle rear-ends car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday after he was thrown from a motorcycle in a rear-end crash near Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. on South Orange Avenue, north of Wetherbee Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: SpaceX...
click orlando
Police release image of suspected gunman in carjacking at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released an image Tuesday of a suspected gunman in a carjacking at Orlando International Airport. The Orlando Police Department said a driver was carjacked by a gunman Monday around 12:10 a.m. on the curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Can your employer track...
click orlando
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Volusia County following Hurricanes Ian, Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Federal Emergency Management Agency and state officials are opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Volusia County to help residents and businesses impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. It will be located at The Center at Deltona arts venue, located at 1640 Martin Luther King Jr....
click orlando
Can your employer track you? Lake County man fired after company’s app detected him at competitor
LEESBURG, Fla. – The day before Thanksgiving, tow truck driver Gary Leady sent a text message to his employer claiming he needed to stay home to care for his kids because his wife was sick. But Leady admits he had an ulterior motive for skipping work that day. “I...
Comments / 1