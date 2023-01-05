House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time

The House has voted to adjourn after a Thursday evening vote marked the 11th straight loss for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his quest to become Speaker of the House.

The results were largely unchanged from all three of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s first four votes, with McCarthy garnering 200 votes, 20 Republicans voting for another candidate and one voting “present.”

Lawmakers are still in negotiations but are touting progress.

The result will bring the House Speakership fight to a 12th ballot, tying it for the fifth-longest in history. The House will reconvene at noon on Friday.

