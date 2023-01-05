ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time

By The Hill staff
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02phe2_0k4TPigW00

The House has voted to adjourn after a Thursday evening vote marked the 11th straight loss for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his quest to become Speaker of the House.

The results were largely unchanged from all three of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s first four votes, with McCarthy garnering 200 votes, 20 Republicans voting for another candidate and one voting “present.”

Lawmakers are still in negotiations but are touting progress.

The result will bring the House Speakership fight to a 12th ballot, tying it for the fifth-longest in history. The House will reconvene at noon on Friday.

Follow along with live updates from The Hill below:

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight

House Republicans on Monday adopted a rules package that will govern how the chamber operates for the next two years in a closely watched vote that came on the heels of last week’s drawn-out Speaker fight. The vote was the first legislative battle for newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his House Republican conference.  […]
TEXAS STATE
YourErie

Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol, a former West Virginia state lawmaker who served prison time for his role in the riot said Friday that he hopes to return to the scene of his crime as an elected official. Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself on Facebook cheering […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YourErie

House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority

House Republicans fulfilled a key campaign promise on Monday, passing legislation to rescind the bulk of an IRS funding boost signed into law last year, marking the first bill passed by the GOP-controlled House this Congress. The bill, which is unlikely to see action in the Democratic-controlled Senate, passed in a party-line 221-210 vote on […]
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
YourErie

Body found in North East, police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
RIPLEY, NY
YourErie

Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake

Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

House easily passes resolution to create bipartisan China select committee

The House voted overwhelmingly to pass a resolution Tuesday to create a select committee focused on U.S. competition with China, fulfilling a campaign promise Republicans made in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections. The resolution passed in a 365-65 vote, with 146 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure. All “no” votes came from Democrats. The […]
WASHINGTON STATE
YourErie

DOJ subpoenas Giuliani over Trump fundraising after 2020 election

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed in connection with a probe into fundraising efforts following the 2020 election, according to multiple reports. The subpoena, which was sent in November and first reported by CNN, seeks documents from Giuliani about payments he received during the period when he was filing post-election lawsuits on behalf […]
GEORGIA STATE
YourErie

Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods

Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
RIPLEY, NY
YourErie

Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in nation’s history

(THE CONVERSATION) Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation’s history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YourErie

Pennsylvania House Republicans introduce voter ID legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring voters to provide identification before voting. The bill introduced by Republican Representatives Thomas Kutz (Cumberland) and Torren Ecker (Adams/Cumberland) would create a constitutional amendment to require voter ID. The proposal would allow for photo and non-photo ID options as acceptable forms of voter ID. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

GOP grapples with candidate quality problem ahead of 2024

Republicans are figuring out how to strengthen their recruitment efforts after a disappointing 2022 midterm cycle that many Republicans blamed on the poor quality of the party’s candidates. GOP officials and strategists are still poring over the midterm results and debating what exactly went wrong. But there’s broad consensus that the GOP’s roster of untested […]
GEORGIA STATE
YourErie

Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing mother. According to a post from the Facebook page of District Attorney Kevin Steele, they are looking for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown who lives on Stratford Court, which is in Limerick Township, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy