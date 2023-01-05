ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WCNC

Damar Hamlin released from the hospital in Cincinnati, returns to Buffalo

CINCINNATI — Doctors from UC Health that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned home to Buffalo. Doctors say that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB

If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
WCNC

Panthers' 2023 home and away opponents set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the Carolina Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints with a last-second field goal on Sunday, it did more than give them a seventh win on the year. The Panthers' Week 18 victory gave the team a 7-10 record and solidified a 2nd place finish in the NFC South. That ranking controls three games that will appear on Carolina's 2023 schedule.
CHARLOTTE, NC

