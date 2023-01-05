ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Pitt, Aliquippa CB Darelle Revis Named Hall of Fame Finalist

By Stephen Thompson
 5 days ago

Another Pitt Panther takes the next step towards immortality in the Hall of Fame.

PITTSBURGH -- Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023 were revealed and another Pitt Panther has made the cut and seems well on his way to achieving the highest honor a professional football player can.

Darelle Revis, a former star cornerback for Aliquippa High School and Pitt is a finalist for the Hall of Fame, the league announced. He was among the three players to be named a finalist in his first year of eligibility.

Coming out of high school in 2003, Revis was the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Player of the Year, WPIAL Class AA Player of the Year, and a member of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's “Fabulous 22”.

He was a star immediately for Pitt, making 11 starts in his first 12 games and earning freshman All-American honors. Revis earned All-Big East honors his sophomore season before breaking out on a national stage in his junior season, when he was a first-team All-Big East player again, a third-team All-American and a candidate for the Jim Thorpe and Bronko Nagurski Awards.

Revis was drafted 14th overall by the New York Jets in 2007 and enjoyed six wildly successful seasons with them, starting right away and earning top corner duties. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. He won a Super Bowl with New England in 2014 and finished his career with seven Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro team selections and in 2020 he was named to the NFL's all-decade team for the 2010's.

