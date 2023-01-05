ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Takes Massive Step Forward in Recovery

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNf2z_0k4TPUHE00

Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin is awake and making improvements.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin has been in critical condition since going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium during the Bills-Bengals game earlier this week.

But all signs point to the former Panther making great strides in his recovery. Teammate Kaiir Elam, who heard from Hamlin's father, Mario, said that Damar is awake and making more great progress. He had been asleep and on assisted breathing since arriving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Buffalo Bills had some more details to share as well, saying Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he remains neurologically intact," the team wrote on Twitter. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Former Pitt, Aliquippa CB Darelle Revis Named Hall of Fame Finalist

Pitt Sets School Milestones by Beating Virginia

Bills Provide Positive Update on Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin

Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Basketball

Pitt HC Jeff Capel, Virginia HC Tony Bennett Share Friendship Beyond the Court

Pitt Basketball Supports Damar Hamlin from Afar

Comments / 54

Lori Young-dodge
5d ago

Such great news. Continued prayers for Hamlin that he continues to improve and gain strength. God has heard the prayers and answered them. Praise God.

Reply
10
Nancy Altman
4d ago

So happy to hear Damar is doing better! I pray all continues to go well for this young man and he returns to good health! 🙏❤️❤️

Reply
4
Aaronette Harris9
4d ago

He is healing each and everyday, I've been praying 🙏 🤲 🕍 🕌 constantly 🙏 ❤️ ♥️ 💖.....he is healed....Amen....

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WKRC

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
atozsports.com

Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB

If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story

A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
CBS Pittsburgh

Damar Hamlin showing continued progress and expects release from hospital soon, source says

(CNN/KDKA) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown continued progress with his recovery after his cardiac arrest and on-field collapse, and expects to be released from the hospital in the coming days, a source told CNN.Six days after 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL star on Sunday posted a photo of himself on social media that shows him sitting up in his hospital bed and making a heart sign with his hands while wearing a number 3 hat and a "Love for Damar" shirt.Hamlin tweeted more than a...
The Guardian

Damar Hamlin posts on social media for first time since cardiac arrest on field

Damar Hamlin has posted his first public statement on social media since suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL match on Monday. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…” the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
934
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy