Microsoft's Surface Duo Foldable Phone Replacement May Finally Embrace Flexible OLED

The foldable smartphone market has been one of the most interesting among the recent consumer tech industry. In an attempt to increase smartphone productivity, manufacturers like Motorola, Oppo, and Samsung have historically just made bigger phones with bigger displays. Folding OLED technology changed this and allowed manufacturers to pack a big screen into a small frame, ostensibly giving us the best of both worlds. Unfortunately, folding phones are far from perfect, with early models having durability issues related to the display and the hinge.
How To Change Your Tesla's Charge Limit, And Why You Might Want To

A Tesla comes jam-packed with technology and a variety of impressive gadgets and plugins. One of these tools that Tesla owners can take advantage of is the charge limit function. Limiting an EV's maximum charge might seem counterintuitive, but the results speak for themselves. Tesla notes that you can set your charging limit at any level and that the new setting will take immediate effect – applying to the current or next charge. Tesla also recommends fully charging your battery once per week, even if you regularly maintain a lower maximum threshold – as others advise for routine juicing of the battery.
