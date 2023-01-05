Realty Income: "The Monthly Dividend Company" And Its 4.7% Yield Still Look Strong

Overview

Realty Income Corporation (O) is a publicly listed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in San Diego, California, established in 1969. The company's business strategy is centered on buying and owning commercial properties rented to creditworthy tenants for an extended period under a triple-net arrangement.

The Realty Income portfolio includes buildings in various retail, industrial, and office industries.

With a present dividend yield of about 4.7%, Realty Income has a strong history of consistent dividend increases. The corporation makes monthly dividend payments, and they have climbed for more than a quarter century running. The varied tenant base of Realty Income and its long-term triple-net lease structure, which offers steady and predictable income flows, contribute to the company's financial health.

Dividend Analysis of Realty Income (O)

Realty Income has a dividend yield of 4.7% and pays an annual dividend of $2.976 per share. Compared to the prior year, the third quarter's dividend payment grew by 5.1%.

The biggest draws for REIT owners are reliable dividend payouts, and Realty Income is still committed to providing them. Given that the company is in good financial shape and has a lower debt-to-equity ratio than its competitors, the most recent dividend rate is probably sustainable.

In addition to the assurance of steady dividend growth, Realty Income offers passive income investors a different beneficial feature. The trust is a good hedge against a recession since it has a real estate portfolio that is widely diversified, well-managed, and leans toward necessity-based retail stores, as well as a track record of growing its cash flow in a range of economic circumstances.

Realty Income stock is an excellent choice for investors looking for passive income due to its 4.7% dividend yield and monthly dividend payouts.

Dividend Yield

Realty Income (O) Dividend Yield

Realty Income paid an annual dividend of $3.00 per share as of December 20, 2022, and the stock's market price is approximately $63.54. These numbers show Realty Income's dividend yield is around 4.69%.

Even though the stock's yield of 4.7% is not the greatest offered, it more than makes up for its dependability. It has a strong track record, with annual dividend increases for the past 27 years without a break. It also gives monthly dividends, so investors can reap the benefits of consistent reinvestment and how compound interest grows money.

A dividend yield at Realty Income offers current income, whereas the investor waits for capital gains. Additionally, dividend reinvestment plans allow dividends paid to shareholders to be reinvested in their portfolios, compounding profits over time and offering a significant benefit to long-term investors.

Dividend History

Realty Income (O) Dividend History

Retail properties make up 84% of Realty Income's portfolio. Diversifying across industries is one method it uses to manage this risk. Retail establishments (9.2%), dollar stores (7.4%), and grocery stores (10.5% of its annualized rent) are the sources of the most exposure for it.

Realty Income is a dividend company you can rely on thanks to its diversification and comprehensive screening procedure. Realty Income has been a Dividend Aristocrat since it has consistently grown its dividend distribution to investors for 27 years. The company's dividend payout ratio is 76.5%, a conservative number that will let it keep paying dividends and still have cash on hand to buy more real estate.

Realty Income stock is an excellent choice for investors looking for passive income due to its 4.7% yield and monthly dividend payouts.

Dividend Sustainability

Realty Income had around $2.5 billion in liquid assets at the end of the third quarter of 2022. The company had low leverage and good coverage metrics after the quarter. The weighted average term of Realty Income's debt-maturity schedule, which is well-laddered, is 6.3 years. Realty can easily manage its dividend sustainability with these figures.

O gets more than 90% of its annual retail contractual rental income from tenants whose businesses include services, non-discretionary goods, or low price points. These companies are less prone to economic recessions and the threat of online shopping. These offer more steady sources of income, enhancing the stability of rental income and producing predictable cash flows.

On the other hand, a sizable portion of O's tenant roster consists of single-client homes, putting it at risk of tenant defaults. The company's rental income from that property might suffer as a result. Additionally, growing borrowing prices for the business will probably limit its ability to buy or develop real estate.

Realty Income (O) Dividend Analysis

Cash Flow Analysis of Realty Income (O)

Realty Income (O) Cash Flow Analysis

Every investor whose income depends on monthly dividend payments to provide for their family knows that dividends are paid in cash. They are not compensated with GAAP earnings, which may not be directly related to a company's cash. Relevant information about a company's cash flows can be found in its income statement but principally in its statement of cash flows.

First, the initial lease term is longer than usual, at over ten years. This makes it possible for Realty to get more consistent cash flows over time.

The management's objective is to maintain cash flows within a reasonable interest rate risk range, but this also puts the company's debt structure and credit rating at risk. O will pay particular attention to preserving its investment-grade status, even if that means reducing or stopping dividend growth, just like any other firm with significant debt.

Debts Analysis for Realty Income (O)

Realty Income (O) Debt Analysis

Since the start of 2016, Realty's dividend payments have consumed, on average, 81% of their cash flow, leaving little to finance other expenses. The cost of acquiring and owning these assets, which for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to $3.721 billion and was thus significantly greater than their operating cash flow of $970.1 million, is undoubtedly high given the capital investment in commercial properties. Even if they frequently issue more equity, this nevertheless results in their net debt progressively rising over time.

Their net debt had grown by 49.78% from the end of 2016, when it was only $5.83 billion, to a sizable $16.411 billion. O has a high net debt-to-equity ratio of 60.4%. Over the last five years, O's debt-to-equity ratio has decreased from 78.5% to 61.1%. O's operating cash flow (13.9%) does not adequately cover its debt. Interest on O's debt needs to be sufficiently covered by EBIT (2.8x coverage).

Should You Invest in Realty Income (O) Considering Its Outstanding Dividend Payouts?

Realty Income is a top-tier REIT. It has a strong track record of total returns, has increased its dividend for more than 25 consecutive years through all types of crises, held up well during the pandemic, and the nature of its business—which involves tangible assets—offers strong inflation protection.

All other things being equal, one could expect 10% annual returns if they purchased Realty Income now, locking in an initial dividend yield of 4.7%, and if Realty Income were to raise its FFO and dividend by 5% a year moving forward, in line with the last five years.

Since its initial public offering in 1994, the Realty Income stock has given its owners a compounded annual total return of 15.1%. With a massive $12 trillion worldwide net lease addressable market, it is regarded as one of the top REITs in the United States. If you're seeking a solid dividend return in the real estate industry, you should consider it.