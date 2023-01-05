ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Teenager shot and killed in Gaffney

By Rob Jones
 5 days ago

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says a Gaffney woman was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle Wednesday night. Fowler identified the victim as 18 year old Alexis Shaynne Griffin.

Fowler says “Griffin was a front seat passenger in an SUV that was being driven south on Overbrook drive by her boyfriend about 10 PM".

Two men reportedly were seen on foot near the intersection of West Buford Street after which gunfire erupted with one of the bullets striking the vehicle and then Griffin.

The boyfriend sped from the scene and drove the victim to Cherokee Medical Center where she died at 11:22 p.m.’ Fowler said. An autopsy will be performed to assist with the investigation that is continuing by Fowler’s office and Gaffney Police.

