Noon Notebook: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech is a unique learning community. OLLI is designed for adults over 50 years old who are working and those who are partially or fully retired. The classes at OLLI include cooking, world politics, religion, law, art, geography, sports,...
Noon Notebook: Carpet Tech Cares partners with Alström Angels
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carpet Tech Cares is partnering with the Alström Angels this month to make a difference in the community. Alström Angels is a local nonprofit. It was started when executive director and founder Cassie Johnson’s daughter was diagnosed with Alström syndrome. The nonprofit...
New Oceans Behavioral Hospital opening in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new behavioral hospital is coming to Lubbock. The new 32-bed facility focuses on mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and other behavioral concerns in adults. Marybeth Moran, the administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital, says the hospital’s goal is to serve the underserved. “Lubbock came...
100 Black Men of West Texas hosting Life Together Couples Workshop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 Black Men of West Texas is hoping to help couples build stronger relationships with the Life Together Couples Workshop. “Relationships are hard, and sometimes the hardest part is not knowing how to fix it,” according to a release. “But, if we had a road map, a plan for success, maybe it would make things easier.”
Noon Notebook: Catholic Charities to host Healthy Families Conference
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities-Diocese of Lubbock will host a conference for families that will provide them with tools to “team build,” and teach them the art of working together as a family during difficult times. This free conference will take place Saturday, January 21, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lynn County grand jury has indicted Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III. Parmer is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure. The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office said Parmer...
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen, the original owners, the Dean Family, announced today. After 50 years in operation, the Deans were closing their doors to the public. However, before the amusement park went up for auction, the owners found investors to purchase the business.
Sunday morning top stories: Lady Raiders beat TCU 78-70
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Lady Raiders came out on top against TCU. This was the team’s first conference win of the season. The statistics between the two teams was nearly matched, making it a close game. Read on their victory here: Lady Raiders beat...
First Alert Weather: Strong winds and fire danger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Increasing winds will elevate the wildfire danger across the KCBD viewing area today and tomorrow. A variety of wind and fire watches and warnings are in effect. It’s a pattern more like Spring than Winter. Today becomes partly cloudy and windy. Afternoon winds will range...
Lubbock County roads getting upgrade, county commissioners approve 2023 caliche and seal coat plans
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There have been extensive road projects underway to widen major thoroughfares throughout Lubbock, but now the County is focusing on the smaller county roads. 60 miles of county roads, that’s how much work Lubbock County commissioners want out of the 20-23 caliche and seal coat plans....
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Chopper
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chopper! KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a five-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months. He is laid back, obedient and kind. He loves to hang out on the couch and chill with his humans. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cat is safe and sound with his owner after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock. Priscilla Justice first noticed her cat, Ash, had escaped her home Saturday night. She set out his food, but didn’t hear his pitter-patter coming to the bowl.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday. Very strong winds and critical Fire Danger will be possible on Wednesday into mid-day Thursday. A Fire Weather Warning and High Wind Watch have been issued for portions of the South Plains for tomorrow. I expect...
Warm temperatures still sticking around
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the next week we are looking at warm weather and a few windy days!. Tonight will be warmer than last night with overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. Southwest winds will be light, around 10 mph. We expect partly cloudy skies this evening and clear skies after midnight.
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
Warming up for the work week!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today we jump a few degrees from yesterday, though the morning still starts out pretty chilly, with temps in the 30s until around 10 am. Winds today start westerly and become more southerly throughout the day, picking up into the afternoon. By the afternoon, high temperatures sit in the low-to-mid 60s. Skies stay sunny until around the evening, when partial cloud cover moves in, staying through the overnight hours where low temperatures drop into the mid 30s.
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Ropes Lady Eagles
ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Ropes Lady Eagles are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week. Ropes squared off against the Plains Cowgirls in the battle of 19-3. A tight game throughout four quarters left the two squads fighting in overtime, two of them. Ropes defense and clutch...
Traffic delays expected after crash on S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police responded to a crash early Monday morning. The crash occurred a little before 8 a.m. One person was left with minor injuries in the crash. Police stated another vehicle was broken down in the same area. Eastbound traffic on S Loop 289 will be closed...
