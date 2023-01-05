LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today we jump a few degrees from yesterday, though the morning still starts out pretty chilly, with temps in the 30s until around 10 am. Winds today start westerly and become more southerly throughout the day, picking up into the afternoon. By the afternoon, high temperatures sit in the low-to-mid 60s. Skies stay sunny until around the evening, when partial cloud cover moves in, staying through the overnight hours where low temperatures drop into the mid 30s.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO