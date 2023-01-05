Read full article on original website
City of Delano offering free sandbags to residents
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Delano is offering free sandbags to residents and businesses to protect their property from flood and excessive rainwater. According to the Delano Police Department, residents can pick up sandbags at the City of Delano Public Works Department, located at 725 South Lexington Street, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BPD: Search for missing woman last seen in August 2022
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing woman who has not been seen since late August or early September 2022. Police said 32-year-old Breanna Boatman was last seen in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue, but said it...
Two alleged "sideshow" take-over organizers arrested in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men accused of being organizers for the “sideshow take-over on December 30 on McCutchen Road and Old River Road were arrested by Bakersfield police. Bakersfield police said on January 6th, 2023, at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of McNutt...
BPD looking for at-risk 17-year-old girl
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk 17-year-old girl. Police said Arianna Rose Matthews as last seen in the 2900 block of Morocco Court, near Chipman Junior High School, on January 9, 2023. She is described as...
Charges not filed in grocery store killing, DA requests for more investigation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Charges were not filed January 9, 2023 against a man accused of killing an employee at the Superior Grocer on Union Avenue in Bakersfield. According to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, “The case has been returned to the investigating agency with a request to conduct additional investigation before charges are considered.”
Superior Grocer employee assaulted and killed identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the Superior Grocer employee assaulted and killed as 54-year-old Juan Carlos Urvina of Bakersfield. Police said on January 1, 2023 at around 11:50 p.m., officers were called to a report of an assault at the Superior Grocer...
Two killed in crash on Higwhay 178 in the Canyon identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a crash in the Canyon on December 30. They were identified as 64-year-old Jan Crosby of Weldon and 66-year-old William Radis of Lake Isabella. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at...
BPD: Missing at-risk teen girl found
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (JAN. 9): The Bakersfield Police Department said Mary Weathers was found. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk 14-year-old girl. Police said Mary Louise Weathers, 14, was last seen on the 900 block of H...
Bakersfield Recreation and Parks cleans up more than 45 fallen, damaged trees from storm
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield said 45 trees, that had fallen or lost large limbs, were cleaned up following the storm on January 4th and 5th. The City said the Recreation & Parks Department dispatched multiple teams from its Tree Section, Park Rangers and its Support Team for Operations, Rangers and Maintenance the afternoon of Wednesday, January 4 to respond to calls regarding storm weather impacts in the City. They said those teams addressed more than 20 trees that had fallen or lost large limbs.
Body found in open field on Bena Road in Arvin
Arvin, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A body of a man was found in an open field on Bena Road in Arvin Wednesday morning. According to the Kern County Coroner’s report, the body was found on January 4, 2023 at around 6:42 a.m. on Bena Road in Arvin. The body...
Two Porterville officers treated after alleged fentanyl exposure
Porterville, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two Porterville officers are expected to be okay after suspected of being exposed to fentanyl during a search of a Bakersfield resident. Porterville police said on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a business, located in the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue in Porterville regarding a shoplifter.
Celebrating "Dry January" With Non-Alcoholic Wines
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dry January is well underway, and wine companies are making it easier to stay on track with non-alcoholic wine collections and mocktail ideas. Stella Rosa, an Italian wine imported by California-based Riboli Family Estates put together four SKUs: Non-Alcoholic Black, Non-Alcoholic Red, Non-Alcoholic Peach, and...
Flooding, rockslide causes road closures in Kern County
Lost Hills, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Flooding and a rockslide causes road closures in Kern County on Highway 33 and on Highway 178 at the Canyon. Caltrans District 6 said on January 10, at 2 p.m., Highway 33 between Highway 46 and Lerdo Highway is fully closed due to flood.
Local cardiologists on risks athletes face
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — After Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest, doctors are speaking about the well-being of athletes. Local cardiologist Doctor Jared Salvo from Dignity Health talked about the unique risk athletes have.
CHP: Woman hit and killed on South Union Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman died after getting hit by a car on South Union Avenue Friday night. CHP said on Friday, January 6, 2023, at around 10:58 p.m., officers were called to South Union Avenue, south of Watts Avenue for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Gosford Road open after train stop caused closure
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE: JAN. 9: Gosford is now open. The reason for the stopped train remains unknown. The Bakersfield Police Department told Eyewitness News that Gosford Road and District Boulevard are closed after a train stopped. Traffic is being impacted and turned around at the Mister Carwash.
Man hit and killed on Highway 178 near Golden State Avenue off-ramp identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man died after getting hit by multiple cars on Highway 178, near Golden State Avenue Friday night. California Highway Patrol said on Friday, January 6, 2023, at around 10:25 p.m., officers responded to westbound Highway 178 at Golden State Highway for a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle was traveling westbound Highway 178 at an unknown speed.
Body found burned along Highway 99, near Hosking Avenue identified as missing woman
---------------- The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a woman found burned along Highway 99, near the Hosking Road off ramp in December. She was identified as 27-year-old Karla Terron of the San Fernando Valley. California Highway Patrol said on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at around...
Man shot and killed during officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest identified
Ridgecrest, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest on January 3, 2023. The man was identified as 46-year-old Kenneth Dexter Watkins of Ridgecrest. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a...
Special needs movie screenings "free" at Studio Movie Grill
Bakersfield, Ca — The Studio Movie Grill on Rosedale and Calloway announced Saturday, January 7th that there will be movies available for families with special needs that are "free" on specific dates. Families with special needs can arrive for specific films on March 4th Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania), April 1st (Shazam! Fury Of The Gods), April 15th (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) and April 22nd (Super Mario Bros Movie). It started this last Saturday with the movie Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.
