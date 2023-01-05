ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area.

Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody.

The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons.

This is an ongoing situation and information will be provided as it becomes available.

