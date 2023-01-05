Big Scarr's father is defending Gucci Mane after the late rapper's siblings recently made some wild accusations online. During an Instagram Live session on Monday, January 9, Big Scarr's dad took the time to properly thank the 1017 Global Music founder for sending $20,000 to help cover the costs for his son's funeral. He agreed his children may have said things "that shouldn't have been said" and acknowledged that they were wrong. Nonetheless, Scarr's father was grateful for everything Gucci and Atlantic Records did for his son's career. He even admitted that he's the one who covered the rest of the funeral costs.

4 HOURS AGO