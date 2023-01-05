Read full article on original website
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Questioned Their Relationship After Duke Refused to Take Photo With Fan Whose Wife Was Sick, Author Claims
A royal author has detailed an incident with a fan which reportedly gave Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend "serious qualms" about their relationship.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Kate Middleton Were ‘Partners In Crime’ Against ‘Paternal’ Prince William
A body language expert says Prince Harry and Kate Middleton had a "partners in crime" relationship while Prince William was always "paternal."
Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’
Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
See inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first home, a 'leaning' 1,324-square-foot cottage on Kensington Palace grounds
According to The Guardian, Prince Harry wrote in his new book, "Spare," that Prince William physically attacked him at the cottage in 2019.
Prince William Did Not Want Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Get Married At The Same Venue As He & Kate Middleton, Book Claims
Prince William played a major role in deciding where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot. In the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir, Spare, Harry recalled a conversation with his older brother prior to his 2018 nuptials to the former Suits actress about where the ceremony was going to be held. “We wanted to get married quickly. But the Palace couldn’t seem to pick a date. Or a venue,” the estranged member of the royal family penned in the book, set to be released on Tuesday, January 10. “While waiting for a decree from on high, from the nebulous...
Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source
In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry reportedly recalled seeing Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in his 'Spare' memoir, noting changes in his brother's appearance before asking himself one question.
Prince Harry Compares Archie and Lilibet’s Relationship to His Dynamic With Prince William
Prince Harry has been candid about how fatherhood has changed his outlook on life since welcoming son Archie and daughter Lilibet with Meghan Markle, and now, his kids are teaching him something about his dynamic with brother Prince William. “The gap between me and William was very similar to Archie and Lili," the 38-year-old prince […]
Prince Harry Says Prince William Never Told Him About Kate Middleton Engagement: A Break Down of Their Rift
From young boys bonded by their unique positions and the tragic death of their mother, to grown men with obvious tension, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has become more strained in recent years. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the breakdown of his relationship with his brother.
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Prince Harry Reveals He's Spent 'The Last Six Years' Attempting To Privately 'Get Through' To The Royal Family
Prince Harry has had a rocky relationship with certain members of his family ever since he made the shocking decision to leave his royal duties and move to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle. Now, in a snippet of the highly anticipated sit-down with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry admitted he's privately spent years attempting to work things out with them, long before penning his tell-all memoir. "I have spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately," he explained after being asked about his decision behind releasing his book as well as the Netflix...
Prince Harry's Memoir Acquired by Tabloids He Is Suing on Day of Chaos
Prince Harry's account of begging King Charles III not to marry Camilla has appeared in two U.K. tabloids five days ahead of publication.
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
‘Alarming’: Prince Harry allegedly mocks Prince William’s thinning hair in new memoir Spare
Prince Harry has allegedly taken a swipe at his brother's hair loss in the latest blow from his tell-all memoir Spare.In the book, which is due to go on sale in the UK on Monday 8 January, the younger royal mentions seeing the Duke of Wales at his grandfather Prince Phillip's funeral in April 2021.“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little," Harry writes, bringing up his "familiar scowl" before describing his brother's thinning hair as "alarming".He noted it was "more advanced than mine" despite only being two years his junior.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Spare: Revelations from Prince Harry’s bookTikToker devours raw salmon fillet on a bus and the internet is horrifiedPrince Harry says he was 'probably bigoted' before meeting Meghan
These Are the Most Shocking Revelations in Prince Harry’s Memoir Spare
Leaked excepts of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" show him discussing his experience on magic mushrooms and losing his virginity in a field.
What did Prince Harry mean when he said ‘they were happy to lie to protect’ Prince William?
Ahead of the release of the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry has suggested there was a difference in the way he and Meghan were treated compared to his brother Prince William.Prince Harry made the claim in a trailer released by Netflix on 12 December, ahead of the release of volume two on 15 December.In the clip, the duke stated: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”The duchess then claimed that she “wasn’t being thrown to the wolves,...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Ordered to Evacuate Their Homes in Montecito
People living in Montecito, including many celebrities, have been ordered to evacuate their homes after a fierce winter storm pounded the Montecito, California area with heavy rains, resulting in flooding and dangerous mudslides. On Monday, Santa Barbara County officials announced mandatory "immediate evacuation" orders for the entire Montecito community, an area that includes a number of big-name celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who moved to the area amid their exit as working royals — Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Ariana Grande, and Rob Lowe, among others.
