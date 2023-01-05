Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
wtaq.com
Appleton Woman Charged After Alleged Burglary, Theft at De Pere Church on Christmas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Burglary and theft charges were filed Monday against an Appleton woman who allegedly stole from a De Pere church on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the incidents at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in De Pere.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Department Announces Promotions
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has promoted two individuals. Sergeant Kris Thoreson was promoted to Lieutenant, and Officer Riley Peterson was promoted to Sergeant. Both have 9 years of service within the Green Bay Police Department. “The Green Bay Police Department is made up...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Investigate Shots Fired at Fisk Street Apartment
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at an apartment in 500 block of S. Fisk Street with three occupants inside, but no reported injuries. Officers were dispatched to the residence on Monday, January 9, 2023, around 1:45 a.m....
wtaq.com
New Fox Valley EMS Program Prepares Trainees for Emergency Situations
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Gold Cross Ambulance Service is launching a new EMS training program in 2023. It’s in partnership with Lake Country Fire and Rescue. Students in the Cadet Training Program will be hired and paid by Gold Cross Ambulance to attend the 180-hour course. Upon completion...
wtaq.com
Milwaukee Runaway Found After High Speed Chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A runaway girl was found inside a vehicle involved in a high speed chase in Fond du Lac. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
wtaq.com
TikTok Ban on Green Bay City Owned Devices Effective Today
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Just shortly after Governor Tony Evers announced a TikTok ban for state-owned devices, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has issued a TikTok ban for city-owned devices. Genrich said he and Congressman Mike Gallagher had talked about banning TikTok on Green Bay’s city devices even...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge Reopens After Brief Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A bridge in Oshkosh has reopened ahead of schedule. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says on Monday, crews worked to install a new gear box and components on the north span of the lift bridge. Installation finished earlier than expected and the bridge reopened on Tuesday.
wtaq.com
Green Bay School District to Reveal Consultant’s 10-Year Plan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider – including a recommendation to tear down one school – as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school...
wtaq.com
Monday Night Fire Sweeps Through Green Bay Duplex
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Two apartments have been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Monday night on Green Bay’s east side. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said it was called for around 9 p.m. Monday for a fire in a two-unit residence on Day Street. The department...
wtaq.com
‘Museum of The Lost’ Goes On Display
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – You may notice something familiar on display at the Kaukauna Public Library. The library invites the community to check out its temporary exhibit, titled, “The Museum of the Lost.”. It’s a collection of lost and found items left behind at the library over the...
