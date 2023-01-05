Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023
The most likely NFL coaches fired on Black Monday 2023 include an interim headman, two first-year coaches, and a coach with a long contract. The post 4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
After Firing Three Black Head Coaches in a Row, Houston Texans Can Finally Hire Josh McCown
Josh McCown has waited long enough.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
NFL World Convinced Veteran Head Coach Will Be Fired
The Houston Texans need to lose on Sunday in order to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lovie Smith doesn't appear to be in line with that, though. The Texans are leading on Sunday. If Houston wins, fans are convinced that the veteran head coach will be fired by the team's owner.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Carolina Panthers could retain Steve Wilks under one condition
No matter what happens in the Carolina Panthers’ regular season finale in Week 18, they’ve already secured their best record
Doug Pederson takes subtle jab at Urban Meyer after Jaguars clinch AFC South
The Jacksonville Jaguars are the 2022 AFC South champions. Just one season removed from looking lost under the poor leadership of Urban Meyer, Doug Pederson has helped turn the revamped team around. They are bound for the postseason for the first time since the 2017 season following the worst record in the NFL in 2021 and four consecutive last-place finishes in the division standings.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
NFL Head Coach Apologizes Following His Final Game
The New York Jets' 2022 season ended in disappointment, with no playoff berth and a regular season finale loss to the Miami Dolphins. Following the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh issued an apology to everyone. “You know, I say sorry to everybody . . . all the players, all...
NFL Wide Receiver Made $1 Million In Incentive Bonuses On Saturday
Never a bad day when you put another $1 million in the bank. On Saturday night, Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk made himself some money by by hitting 80 receptions and surpassing the 1,100-yard mark; which triggered $500,000 bonuses for each milestone. Fans reacted to Kirk's nice payday in the pivotal...
Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division
The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts GM reveals where Jeff Saturday stands
The Indianapolis Colts lost seven straight games under Jeff Saturday to close out their 2022 season, but they insist they have not ruled out bringing the head coach back next year. Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday is a candidate for the full-time head coach job. Ballard said he felt... The post Colts GM reveals where Jeff Saturday stands appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
5 NFL Teams Are Now In Need Of A New Head Coach
With Kliff Kingsbury's firing, there are now five NFL teams in search of their next head coach. The Panthers, Colts, Broncos, Texans and Cardinals are all looking for the next man to lead them into the future; and there could by the time the offseason officially gets underway. Here's some...
Look: NFL World Wants Kicker To Be Cut At Halftime
It should be 17-0. Washington kicker Joey Slye shanked a short field goal and then missed an extra point. NFL fans are calling for him to be released at halftime of the game on Sunday. "Is Joey Slye deliberately trying to get cut??" one fan tweeted. "ok, cut slye. i'm...
