Jonesborough, TN

wjhl.com

Bristol Ballet’s Spring Classes

(WJHL) Moira Frazier Ostrander, Artistic and School of Ballet Director of Bristol Ballet tells us about some of their classes coming up for the spring season. For more information please visit www.BristolBallet.org.
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Jonesborough Middle, Elementary students select redesigned tiger mascot

Jonesborough Middle, Elementary students select redesigned tiger mascot. Jonesborough Middle, Elementary students select redesigned tiger mascot.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton

Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton. Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire

A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday.
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Guaranteed Lifetime income

(WJHL) Mark Mears and Litsy Mears from Mears and Associates tell us about guaranteed lifetime income and some of the options available. For more information visit their office in Kingsport or the Mark Mears website.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief

TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief. TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief.
GREENEVILLE, TN

