Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Bristol Ballet’s Spring Classes
(WJHL) Moira Frazier Ostrander, Artistic and School of Ballet Director of Bristol Ballet tells us about some of their classes coming up for the spring season. For more information please visit www.BristolBallet.org.
A Shot of Knowledge: Discovering the origins of Tennessee Hills Distillery
Tennessee Hills Founder & Owner Stephen Callahan shares with us the story of how Tennessee Hills Distillery came to be the success it is today!. Fore more information go to the Tennessee Hills Distillery website.
Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier Middle School/Dobyns-Bennett
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rachel Cinnamon’s journey into orchestra began with a hand-me-down violin. Cinnamon turned that moment into a lifelong calling and now teaches the next generation of young musicians in Kingsport. “It’s the most rewarding profession especially to get to have a child start on an...
Jonesborough Middle, Elementary students select redesigned tiger mascot
Jonesborough Middle, Elementary students select redesigned tiger mascot.
Jonesborough alderman: Leaders 'heartbroken' over water outages, committed to accelerating upgrades
An alderman in Tennessee's oldest town says elected leaders are "heartbroken" at the outsized impact the bitter Christmas cold had on town water customers and hope to accelerate planned upgrades. Jonesborough alderman: Leaders ‘heartbroken’ over …. An alderman in Tennessee's oldest town says elected leaders are "heartbroken" at...
Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton
Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton.
1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire
A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday.
Guaranteed Lifetime income
(WJHL) Mark Mears and Litsy Mears from Mears and Associates tell us about guaranteed lifetime income and some of the options available. For more information visit their office in Kingsport or the Mark Mears website.
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified …. The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as...
TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief
TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief.
