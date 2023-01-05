Read full article on original website
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Learn to paint with Merry Feith, maker of Saginaw landmark ornaments
SAGINAW, MI — Merry Feith, local artist and creator of Saginaw landmark Christmas tree ornaments, will offer a series of acrylic painting classes at the Saginaw Art Museum beginning this month. Students will create their own 9-inch by 12-inch canvas during these workshops in the Saginaw Art Museum’s classroom...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day food giveaway to take place at Midland’s Dow Diamond
BAY CITY, MI — Midland is hosting a food giveaway Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a special day of service that pays homage to King’s work as a civil rights activist and leader. The food distribution event will take place at Dow Diamond, 825 E....
Your guide to Zehnder’s Snowfest 2023
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Zehnder’s Snowfest will return to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this month. The 2023 snow and ice festival is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29. Snowfest, billed as one of North America’s top snow and ice sculpting events, has taken place...
Michigan author promises new info on Edmund Fitzgerald wreck in latest book
BAY CITY, MI — Michigan author and Great Lakes historian Ric Mixter is speaking in Bay City this month on his latest book, “Tattletale Sounds: The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations,” which promises new information on the wreck nearly half a century later. Mixter will give a talk from...
Savory and spicy: Chili cook-off to warm up downtown Bay City this month
BAY CITY, MI - While it may be cold and dreary outside, some Bay City restaurants are looking to bring the heat during an upcoming chili cook-off. The annual downtown Bay City chili cook-off will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21. Restaurants throughout Bay City’s downtown will be bringing their best chili recipes to the table. Spicy and savory concoctions made with venison, smoked short ribs and even poultry are on the menu.
Realty Signs Are Now Posted on This Former Bar in Grand Blanc
A great opportunity in a great location is now available in Grand Blanc. Back on October 21st, 2022, Sweetwater Bar in Grand Blanc permanently closed its doors to the public. It was a very abrupt closing as well and most people did not see it coming. A few short months...
Eat This: Flint Area’s 5 Best Pastrami Sandwiches
Every January we celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day around the middle of the month. These local spots around the Greater Flint Area are must-try places to celebrate (or pig out) on pastrami. #1 Hoffman's Deco Deli & Cafe, Downtown Flint. Hoffman's is one of the best kept secrets in Genesee...
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration is Jan. 16
SAGINAW, MI — The 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration hosted by the Iota Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. in partnership with Delta College Black Faculty and Staff will take place Monday, Jan. 16, at downtown Saginaw’s Dow Event Center. The Unity...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Bay City attorney starts Rotary Smile Program to give braces to those in need
BAY CITY, MI — Beyond his legal practice, Bay City Attorney Matthew B. Hewitt has a modest ambition. “My goal is, one smile at a time, to change the world,” Hewitt says with a self-aware chuckle. He means it literally, by helping those in need obtain braces to...
Trash company works weekend picking up uncollected garbage across Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — The new company collecting Saginaw’s curbside trash ramped up its efforts over the weekend to clean up garbage not collected last week, officials said. Priority Waste, a Clinton Township-based company that provides curbside garbage pickup at 34 Michigan municipalities including Flint, began its 5-year contract servicing Saginaw last week.
Saginaw Soup Pitch competition deadline approaches for May event
SAGINAW, MI — The deadline for small business owners to participate in the next Saginaw Soup Pitch Competition arrives Tuesday, Jan. 31, organizers said. The competition is set for Thursday, May 4, at the CMURC suite on the second floor of SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington in downtown Saginaw.
911 systems down in Bay County, surrounding area
BAY CITY, MI - Central dispatch offices around the state appear to be dealing with a 911 outage, including mid-Michigan. A BAYAlert issued at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 10 states that Bay County 911 is currently experiencing technical issues. If you have an emergency in Bay County, authorities are asking...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Tired of high egg prices? What you need to know about raising chickens in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Egg prices have been causing a bit of “shell-shock” at grocery stores. Egg prices have jumped up nearly 50% in the past year in Michigan, with some shoppers paying upwards of $5 for a dozen eggs. An outbreak of avian influenza caused major egg...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet and savory ‘wafflewiches’ from KG’s Bistro
BAY CITY, MI — Sweet and savory “wafflewiches” from KG’s Bistro, a new eatery in Essexville, are a big hit with the lunch crowd. KG’s Bistro opened in December at 1480 W. Center Road, next door to Excited Goat Coffee Co., serving sandwiches, salads, soup and its signature wafflewiches. Kyle Hanley, who owns the new restaurant with his wife, Monica Hanley, said they opened to a crowd, and customers love the made-to-order waffle sandwiches.
Kreole Queenz brings back king cakes, marking the start of Mardi Gras season
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s Kreole Queenz is once again baking mini king cakes, marking the start of the Mardi Gras season. “Epiphany is here! It’s now safe to eat your King Cakes! MARDI GRAS SEASON HAS OFFICIALLY STARTED!” reads a recent post on the Kreole Queenz Facebook page. “Come inside of the SVRC Marketplace and grab yourself one of our mini King Cakes.”
Say What? This Double-Wide Home in Lapeer County is Over $500K?
You'll be scratching your head when you see the price of this double-wide (manufactured) home in North Branch that is currently on the market for $539,000. Yes, the house that you'll see in the photos below is over half a million dollars. After you have a look in the garage,...
