Saginaw, MI

MLive

Your guide to Zehnder’s Snowfest 2023

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Zehnder’s Snowfest will return to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this month. The 2023 snow and ice festival is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29. Snowfest, billed as one of North America’s top snow and ice sculpting events, has taken place...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Saginaw News

Savory and spicy: Chili cook-off to warm up downtown Bay City this month

BAY CITY, MI - While it may be cold and dreary outside, some Bay City restaurants are looking to bring the heat during an upcoming chili cook-off. The annual downtown Bay City chili cook-off will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21. Restaurants throughout Bay City’s downtown will be bringing their best chili recipes to the table. Spicy and savory concoctions made with venison, smoked short ribs and even poultry are on the menu.
BAY CITY, MI
US 103.1

Eat This: Flint Area’s 5 Best Pastrami Sandwiches

Every January we celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day around the middle of the month. These local spots around the Greater Flint Area are must-try places to celebrate (or pig out) on pastrami. #1 Hoffman's Deco Deli & Cafe, Downtown Flint. Hoffman's is one of the best kept secrets in Genesee...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint

If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

911 systems down in Bay County, surrounding area

BAY CITY, MI - Central dispatch offices around the state appear to be dealing with a 911 outage, including mid-Michigan. A BAYAlert issued at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 10 states that Bay County 911 is currently experiencing technical issues. If you have an emergency in Bay County, authorities are asking...
BAY COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet and savory ‘wafflewiches’ from KG’s Bistro

BAY CITY, MI — Sweet and savory “wafflewiches” from KG’s Bistro, a new eatery in Essexville, are a big hit with the lunch crowd. KG’s Bistro opened in December at 1480 W. Center Road, next door to Excited Goat Coffee Co., serving sandwiches, salads, soup and its signature wafflewiches. Kyle Hanley, who owns the new restaurant with his wife, Monica Hanley, said they opened to a crowd, and customers love the made-to-order waffle sandwiches.
ESSEXVILLE, MI
MLive

Kreole Queenz brings back king cakes, marking the start of Mardi Gras season

SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s Kreole Queenz is once again baking mini king cakes, marking the start of the Mardi Gras season. “Epiphany is here! It’s now safe to eat your King Cakes! MARDI GRAS SEASON HAS OFFICIALLY STARTED!” reads a recent post on the Kreole Queenz Facebook page. “Come inside of the SVRC Marketplace and grab yourself one of our mini King Cakes.”
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

