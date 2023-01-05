ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week: Carnival

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Hey there, I’m Carnival! I’m a happy gal that was brought in to HSMC after being found as a stray. While I was here I had some kittens, raised them and sent them on their way. Now it’s finally my turn to find my forever home. Could you be my best friend forever?

I’m very sweet and I absolutely love people! Come see me soon!

