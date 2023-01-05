Read full article on original website
NFL Star Demands Trade
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet train
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
The shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House will reopen as an oyster bar this spring.
CBS Sports
What's going wrong for the Bucks? Three reasons why struggling Milwaukee has lost its way
MILWAUKEE -- When the Milwaukee Bucks begin their four-game road trip by taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, they'll do so as a team desperate to regain its identity. Once 9-0 and off to the best start in franchise history, the Bucks are...
CBS Sports
LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
CBS Sports
Knicks vs. Bucks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 5 of 2021. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 9 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks should still be feeling good after a victory, while Milwaukee will be looking to get back in the win column.
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Vikings odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL picks, Wild Card predictions, best bets from proven model
The New York Giants (9-7-1) will play their first postseason game in six years when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) on Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Under first-year coach Brian Daboll, the Giants are the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, while Minnesota won the NFC North and is the No. 3 seed. These teams squared off just three weeks ago, also in Minnesota, and the home team prevailed 27-24. The Vikings have won each of the last four meetings between the clubs, but New York has won two of three postseason matchups.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star scores 37 vs. Kings, continues surge toward NBA's all-time record
LeBron James continues to creep closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record. After scoring 37 points in the Lakers' wild 136-134 victory over the Kings on Saturday, James, who is averaging 38 points over his last four games, is now within 423 points of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
CBS Sports
How to watch Illinois-Chicago vs. Drake: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Drake Bulldogs and the Illinois-Chicago Flames at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Drake should still be riding high after a win, while Illinois-Chicago will be looking to right the ship. The Murray State Racers typically have all...
CBS Sports
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-6; Kansas State 14-1 After two games on the road, the #11 Kansas State Wildcats are heading back home. K-State and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 71-68 at home and Oklahoma State taking the second 82-79.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting
Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL playoff picks, bets from model on 15-6 roll
The NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers will seek their 11th consecutive victory when they host the division-rival Seattle Seahawks in a NFL Wild Card Game on Saturday as part of the NFL playoffs 2023. San Francisco (13-4) got off to a mediocre start this season, dropping four of its first seven games, before going on its head-turning run and capturing the 21st division title in franchise history. Seattle (9-8) was one of the most surprising teams in the league, qualifying for the playoffs after trading away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson in March. The 49ers won both meetings with the Seahawks during the regular season after being swept the previous two years.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nursing ankle sprain
Ayton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. It's unclear as to when Ayton picked up the injury, but his status is now up in the air as Tuesday's tipoff approaches. The team should have a better idea of his availability after morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, best bets for AFC, NFC schedule from model on 15-6 roll
The NFL playoffs expanded last season, so the 2023 NFL playoff bracket includes Super Wild Card Weekend for just the second time. That means only one bye in each conference. This year, the Philadelphia Eagles will get the week off in the NFC, while the Kansas City Chiefs are off in the AFC. The byes weren't very fruitful last season, as the Titans and Packers both went down in the divisional round. Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday and the 2023 NFL playoff schedule features two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday Night Football. Who should you back in the NFL playoff bracket 2023? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: After struggling earlier this season, North Carolina is heating up again
North Carolina suffered a four-game losing streak in late November/early December that led to the Tar Heels eventually being removed from the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 — not to mention the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the Coaches poll. They remain unranked in all three. But...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Dominates glass in victory
Adams finished Monday's 121-113 victory over San Antonio with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-11 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes. Adams continues to provide elite rebounding numbers, grabbing 15 boards Monday. He has actually been a pillar of consistency of late, racking up multiple double-doubles while chipping in on the defensive end. Unfortunately, he was woeful from the line, shooting 3-of-11. Anyone rostering him should be fully aware of his flaws, meaning a night like this should come as no surprise.
CBS Sports
Wild Card Weekend NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 5-way football parlay pays out 25-1
The Buffalo Bills opened their Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots with a kickoff return for a touchdown and won 35-23. They are entering the 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff bracket, where they will face the No. 7 Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Miami snapped its five-game losing streak and punched its ticket to the NFL playoffs 2023 with an 11-6 win against the Jets last week. The Dolphins are 10.5-point underdogs against Buffalo in the latest Super Wild Card Weekend NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Super Wild Card Weekend NFL lines should you target with your Super Wild Card Weekend NFL bets? Before you make any Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
