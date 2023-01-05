ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Damar Hamlin undergoing tests in Buffalo hospital: ‘Not home quite yet’

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in good spirits as he remains hospitalized in Buffalo, the team announced Tuesday. “Not home quite just yet,” Hamlin tweeted. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong.” The 24-year-old Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday, and transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute one week after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin — who was joined by his...
WKBW-TV

Bills, Dolphins playoff game date and time announced

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The AFC No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills will take on the No. 7-seed Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. est. from Highmark Stadium. The Bills defeated the New England Patriots today to clinch the 2-seed. The Patriots loss, coupled with Miami's win over the New York Jets clinched the 7-seed for the Dolphins.
