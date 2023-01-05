SportsBeat Live talks Chiefs-Raiders and how regular season might play out at 10 a.m.

The NFL’s final regular-season weekend has arrived. Or has it?

As the league continues to consider what to do with the Bills-at-Bengals Monday Night Football game that was suspended, teams around the NFL are preparing for their Week 18 games.

The Chiefs kick off the weekend at the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon. Today’s SportsBeat Live broadcast discusses what might happen with the schedule and how it affects the Chiefs, who are bidding for a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Join us with your questions and comments at 10 a.m.