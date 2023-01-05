ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Titans pin hopes on little-used QB in division title game vs. Jaguars

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhUgF_0k4TM6fs00

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't looking like a possible playoff team when they lost by 26 points to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 4.

But the final week of the regular season has arrived with the Jaguars in first place, and now they can wrap up a playoff spot when they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night with the AFC South title on the line in a winner-take-all showdown.

Jacksonville (8-8) holds a one-game lead over the Titans (7-9) after ripping off four consecutive wins. At the same time, Tennessee has endured a late-season collapse -- six straight setbacks -- after appearing to be a playoff lock in mid-November.

The two teams met on Dec. 11, with the Jaguars posting a 36-22 victory in Nashville, Tenn. That was the first victory in Jacksonville's late-season winning streak.

"We talked a lot about this season's going to come down to Week 18," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. "We knew we had to take care of business these prior weeks, but we had a feeling we're going to put ourselves in position to where Week 18 was going to decide our playoff berth and where we head after that."

There is controversy about this pivotal clash being played on a Saturday. Tennessee's previous contest was a 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 29, a Thursday night. Jacksonville played three days later and routed the Houston Texans 31-3, so the Titans are significantly more rested.

"There are always opportunities to reach out and express your concern with that, especially with Tennessee playing a Thursday game," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said."At the end of the day, we're excited to be here, to be in this type of game. It's great for our players, great for our city, to host it here in Jacksonville this Saturday night."

Tennessee will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, coming off the first start of his six-year NFL career in the loss to the Cowboys. Dobbs completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Regular starter Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out for the season and third-round pick Malik Willis has been ineffective, so Dobbs has become the best bet to direct the Titans into the playoffs.

"There was some good decision-making and he was decisive," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Dobbs' outing against the Cowboys. "He did a good job progressing through when we gave him some time. ... He gives us the best chance to win right now."

Dobbs was signed from the Detroit Lions' practice squad on Dec. 21, so this showcase wasn't anything he could have imagined even a month ago.

"It's a tremendous opportunity," said Dobbs, who was a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. "I know it's a big game, obviously. I haven't been here the entire year, but any time you have a chance to go to the playoffs, it is a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited for it."

Star running back Derrick Henry (hip) missed the Dallas game but is a certainty to play Saturday. He topped 100 yards in each of his last three appearances, including a 121-yard outing against the Jaguars, and ranks third in the NFL with 1,429 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, Lawrence has passed for 3,901 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Jacksonville linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (171 tackles) is looking to lead the NFL in stops for the second straight season; he led in 2021 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) was the lone Jacksonville player to miss practice on Wednesday.

Defensive end Tarell Basham (back) and cornerback Davontae Harris (hamstring) sat out for Tennessee.

The Titans had won nine of 10 in the series prior to the December loss. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Wyoming News

Report: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert has broken thumb

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Sunday's playoff-clinching win and his status is in doubt for this week's playoff game, NFL Network reported Monday. The Dolphins play at Buffalo on Sunday in an AFC Wild Card game. The Dolphins are also uncertain who their quarterback will be. Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and primary backup Teddy Bridgewater suffered a broken pinkie finger last week, missing...
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on trade block

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be part of the housecleaning effort under way and the franchise is considering making the All-Pro available in trade talks, according to reports. The Score first reported Hopkins, who has a no-trade clause and would have control of his destination, could be on the move in the coming weeks. NFL trades cannot become official until the first day of the NFL league year...
Wyoming News

Damar Hamlin to be released from hospital in 24-48 hours

Recovering Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in a Buffalo hospital for further testing Tuesday but is expected to be released within the next day or two. Doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center are conducting tests to find out the root cause of Hamlin's cardiac arrest during the Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, including whether pre-existing conditions contributed. Michael Hughes, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Kaleida...
BUFFALO, NY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
32K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy