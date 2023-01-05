ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver parade weather: High near 40, windy Thursday for Stock Show parade

By BROOKE NEVINS brooke.nevins@gazette.com
 5 days ago
FILE: Over 40 Longhorn cattle walked the streets of downtown Denver on Thursday January 4, 2017 during the annual National Western Stock Show Parade. The parade began at Union Station and moved 15 blocks down 17th street and the tradition of parading cattle through the streets of downtown Denver began in 1984 and serves as a way to kick off the National Western Stock Show, which opens Saturday. (The Gazette File). THE DENVER GAZETTE

Attendees of today's Stock Show parade in downtown Denver will be welcomed with cool temperatures hovering around 32 at parade start.

The parade route begins at Denver's Union Station and runs east on 17th Street, concluding at 17th and Glenarm. Roads will be closed crossing the parade route, and 17th itself, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade begins at 12 p.m.

Denver residents can expect to see some more sun and clear skies with a high near 40, while the foothills could see windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Thursday's high is slightly cooler than normal, as the maximum normal temp for Jan. 5 is 44 degrees. Some "patchy" morning fog could persist in the plains just northeast of the metro area, while the mountains and foothills could see gusty wind speeds up to 50 mph.

A warming trend along the Front Range could bring a high near 46 Friday before being briefly interrupted with a high near 44 Saturday. By the end of the weekend and into early next week, highs are expected to hover in the upper 40s.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5-7 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 6-8 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

