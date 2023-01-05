A man fired a gun at three students walking into Franklin High School early Thursday morning, putting the school in a lockout, according to the Rochester City School District.

District spokeswoman Marisol Ramos-Lopez said the man, who was not apprehended, "got out of a car and approached the building, firing several shots." No one was injured.

The Rochester Police Department added that the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m., and that a 16-year-old student was the apparent intended target after "some sort of incident occurred off campus and led to the victim running to the school."

Classes at the school resumed as normal, but with exterior doors locked and monitored. Police will be on campus during dismissal and arrival the rest of the week.

Eight people under the age of 18 were killed in Rochester in 2022 and another 46 were shot but survived. That level of gun violence has posed a major challenge to schools in the city as they attempt to recoup class time that students missed due to COVID.

In March a 17-year-old student was shot and killed after getting off the school bus ; in October 2021, another student was shot while boarding a bus in the morning.

RCSD superintendent: 'I am asking our village for help' addressing gun violence

In November, a 12-year-old Franklin student, Juan Lopez, was shot and killed while walking in his neighborhood.

Last month Mayor Malik Evans announced a lawsuit against several gun manufacturers, the latest in a series of steps to address what he has called a "gun violence state of emergency."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Shots fired outside Franklin High School; no injuries reported