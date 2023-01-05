ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Shots fired outside Franklin High School; no injuries reported

By Justin Murphy, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago

A man fired a gun at three students walking into Franklin High School early Thursday morning, putting the school in a lockout, according to the Rochester City School District.

District spokeswoman Marisol Ramos-Lopez said the man, who was not apprehended, "got out of a car and approached the building, firing several shots." No one was injured.

The Rochester Police Department added that the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m., and that a 16-year-old student was the apparent intended target after "some sort of incident occurred off campus and led to the victim running to the school."

Classes at the school resumed as normal, but with exterior doors locked and monitored. Police will be on campus during dismissal and arrival the rest of the week.

Eight people under the age of 18 were killed in Rochester in 2022 and another 46 were shot but survived. That level of gun violence has posed a major challenge to schools in the city as they attempt to recoup class time that students missed due to COVID.

In March a 17-year-old student was shot and killed after getting off the school bus ; in October 2021, another student was shot while boarding a bus in the morning.

RCSD superintendent: 'I am asking our village for help' addressing gun violence

In November, a 12-year-old Franklin student, Juan Lopez, was shot and killed while walking in his neighborhood.

Last month Mayor Malik Evans announced a lawsuit against several gun manufacturers, the latest in a series of steps to address what he has called a "gun violence state of emergency."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Shots fired outside Franklin High School; no injuries reported

WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment

Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

A mixed picture on Rochester crime in 2022

The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

One man shot multiple times, while another stabbed multiple times in Geneva home

GENEVA, N.Y. – Early Saturday morning the Geneva Police Department responded to a home on North Genesee Street for a reported gunshot(s). When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Both men, residents of Geneva, were transported to a local medical center where they are both listed in critical condition, however, both are expected to survive.
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel

Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Stop Homicide

A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city teen. Police say 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Junior gunned down 17-year-old Bryson Simpson as Simpson was getting off a school bus on Otis Street last March. Both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech, but police didn't...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman stabbed on Webster Avenue

A woman in her 20's was stabbed at least once in the lower body on Webster Avenue last night just before midnight. The victim is currently being treated at Rochester General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
ROCHESTER, NY
