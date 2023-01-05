ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Wrestling watch list: These grapplers are standing out entering Onslow Cup

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
The Daily News
 5 days ago

The Onslow Cup high school wrestling tournament is Saturday at Jacksonville. Weigh-ins will be at 8 a.m. and wrestling will start around 9 a.m. Dixon is the two-time defending champion while seven wrestlers look to win individual titles for the second consecutive time. Here is a look at area grapplers who have stood out so far entering the tournament:

Vinnie Disbennett, Dixon: The senior is 24-1 at 160. He won the 160 title in last year’s tournament.

Josh Kozminski, Dixon: The junior is 26-4 at 120.

JT Mitcham, Dixon: The sophomore is 22-3 at 170.

Justin Root, Dixon: The sophomore is 24-6 at 145.

Maxwell Davis, Jacksonville: The freshman is 23-6 at 106.

Cole Hunt, Jacksonville: The sophomore is 25-3 at 113. He won the 106-pound title in last year’s tournament.

James Campos, Lejeune: The freshman is 18-1 at 132.

Kamar Brown, Northside: The junior is 12-0 at 170.

Andrew Sterba, Richlands: The junior is 11-5 at 152

Carter Duhon, Southwest: The senior is 29-3 at 113. He was second at 106 in last year’s tournament.

Grayson Fountain, Southwest: The junior is 20-4-at 220.

Logan Hafner, Southwest: The senior is 16-2 at 170.

Jerimiah Jones, Southwest: The senior is 22-2 at 160. He was second at 152 last year in the Onslow Cup.

Jenson Miller, Southwest: The junior is 27-5 at 132 and won last year’s 132 Onslow title.

Jason Rodriguez, Southwest: The senior is 24-1 at 182.

Tanner Whitehead, Southwest: The senior is 11-0 at 195.

Tyler Cowell, Swansboro: The junior is 30-2 at 126. He was the Onslow champion at 120 last year.

Mason Cooper, Swansboro: The sophomore is 20-4 at 138. He was the 113 Onslow champion last year.

Sean Kelly, Swansboro: The junior is 14-3 at 195.

Klint Rhude, Swansboro: The senior is 23-8 at 145 and is the defending Onslow 145 champion.

Aidan Russell, Swansboro: The senior is 19-4 at 132.

Theodore Yager, Swansboro: The senior is 32-3 at 152. He also won the 152 Onslow crown last year.

Paul Vaught, Swansboro: The sophomore is 17-6 at 106.

Drache Gooch, White Oak: The junior is 25-5 at 152.

Jayden Nickleberry, White Oak: The sophomore is 19-7 at 170.

Jeffrey Owens, White Oak: The senior is 22-5 at 145.

Gavin Wolfe, White Oak: The senior is 24-4 at 285.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Wrestling watch list: These grapplers are standing out entering Onslow Cup

