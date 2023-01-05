Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PBPD: Man killed in Monday night shooting at intersection
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
Police investigate after Pine Bluff shooting left one man dead
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — At about 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to reports of gunshots on Port Road near Byrd Street. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a vehicle with a male inside who was suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.
KTLO
Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people
A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
KATV
Arrest made in Depriest homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have made an arrest in the Depriest Road homicide. Derrick Jackson Jr.,19, surrendered to homicide detectives on Monday in reference to the death of Carnelius Williams, 17. Jackson is charged with capital murder. On Jan. 5 police responded to a shooting report...
KATV
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
KATV
15-year-old arrested and being charged as an adult in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Tuesday they took the 15-year-old into custody on Monday. Police said on Jan. 1 an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The officer tried to stop a black SUV with temporary tags at 300 Marshall Road, the Willow...
Little Rock police ID victim in Stagecoach Road shooting
Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Friday night shooting on Stagecoach Road.
KATV
Two women working for the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two employees over the weekend. The sheriff's office said the two women were arrested on two separate charges. On Jan. 6 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt was arrested for giving an inmate tobacco and a pair of earphones. Pruitt was the...
KATV
Little Rock police searching for missing woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department are searching for a woman that has gone missing. Authorities said Sarah Chessman, 35, was last seen in Little Rock on Jan. 8. Chessman is described as a white female standing 5 feet 4 inches, and weighing 135 pounds. If...
Investigation underway for Conway shooting that left multiple injured
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving gunshot wounds. The details of the incident are minimal at this time but Conway police urge...
Conway police investigating shooting, 3 injured
Conway police said they are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.
North Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Pike Avenue
North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting that injured one person in the 4500 block of Pike Avenue.
KATV
Homicide investigation underway at Lake Village
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Monday that the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday. The investigation was requested by the Lake Village Police Department authorities. The victim was 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan. According to the police Jordan was walking in...
KATV
LRPD Update: One injured in 111 W. Markham shooting revealed to be negligent discharge
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — We formerly reported that on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, the Little Rock Police Department announced that it received a call about a shooting in progress at 111 W Markham St. The LRPD said to stay clear of the area if possible. UPDATE. Mark Edwards with...
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
Little Rock police investigating after teen dies in overnight shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one boy dead.
Arkansas officer, 3 troopers placed on administrative leave after suspect killed
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A Mayflower police officer and three state troopers were put on administrative leave following a shooting incident that happened on Sunday. At around 1:00 a.m. on January 8, Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies were doing a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by Michael "Scotty" Helton.
mysaline.com
Court and Correction Holds in Saline County Mugshots on 01102023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Every Haskell officer quit on Monday night except Chief
Almost every Haskell police officer except for the Chief and Assistant Chief quit their job on Monday night, January 10, 2023. There was a disagreement about funding for officer pay, new equipment and units, as well as more officers. Officers say they have been consistently shorted in their pay, by one to three days.
Shots fired inside McCain Mall; shoppers left terrified
Shots fired inside McCain Mall Thursday night left shoppers fearing for their lives.
Comments / 2