Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people

A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Arrest made in Depriest homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have made an arrest in the Depriest Road homicide. Derrick Jackson Jr.,19, surrendered to homicide detectives on Monday in reference to the death of Carnelius Williams, 17. Jackson is charged with capital murder. On Jan. 5 police responded to a shooting report...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department are searching for a woman that has gone missing. Authorities said Sarah Chessman, 35, was last seen in Little Rock on Jan. 8. Chessman is described as a white female standing 5 feet 4 inches, and weighing 135 pounds. If...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Investigation underway for Conway shooting that left multiple injured

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving gunshot wounds. The details of the incident are minimal at this time but Conway police urge...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Homicide investigation underway at Lake Village

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Monday that the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday. The investigation was requested by the Lake Village Police Department authorities. The victim was 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan. According to the police Jordan was walking in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Court and Correction Holds in Saline County Mugshots on 01102023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com

Every Haskell officer quit on Monday night except Chief

Almost every Haskell police officer except for the Chief and Assistant Chief quit their job on Monday night, January 10, 2023. There was a disagreement about funding for officer pay, new equipment and units, as well as more officers. Officers say they have been consistently shorted in their pay, by one to three days.
HASKELL, AR

