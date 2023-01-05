Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
PHYLLIS LORENE (BRADLEY) HARPER
Phyllis Lorene (Bradley) Harper, daughter of Wilford and Alma (Gaunt) Bradley, was born in Long Lane, Missouri on June 10, 1930, and departed this life on the evening of Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Ozark Nursing and Care Center in Ozark, Missouri. She was 92.. Funeral Services for Phyllis...
GEORGE A. KASTLER
George A. Kastler, 79, of Willard, formerly of Lebanon, died Dec. 29, 2023. He was born Nov. 10, 1943, in Carlisle, Penn. to George J. Kastler and Mary M. Stowe Kastler. George was a 1961 graduate of Lebanon High School and a former naturalist at Bennett Spring State Park. He...
SANDRA MARTIN
Sandra Martin, 53, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Springfield. She was born Feb. 21, 1969, in Lebanon, Mo. to Fred Pine Jr. and Martha and Louis Gene Love. Sandra was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Martha and Louis Gene Love, who raised Sandra as his own; her father, Fred Pine Jr.; both sets of grandparents; brother-in-law, George Ryan, along with multiple other family members.
Lebanon reinstates DARE program
Lebanon R-3 School District 5th graders began participating in the DARE Program this week at Boswell Elementary. The classes are being taught by Lebanon Police School Resource Officer Jennifer Janko who said she wants to build positive relationships with students. “The Police Department has been looking into restarting the DARE program for a little while now,” she said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
JOYCE BLACKWELL
Joyce Blackwell, 77, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Marshfield. She is survived by two daughters, Becky Blackwell of Lebanon, and Cherie McGinnis of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Josh Owens and his wife Nicole of Lebanon; Eric Rogers and his wife Megan of Lebanon; Travis Rogers and his wife Kimberly of Lebanon; Aaron Kurek of Springfield and Amanda Starnes of Lebanon; two sisters, Lavonna Jones and Sally Crossland; and one brother, Richard Wilson.
Council puts marijuana tax on ballot
The Lebanon City Council Monday night decided to place a marijuana sales tax on the April 4 election ballot. The proposal would add a 3 percent sales tax to the sale of recreational marijuana in the city limits. Introducing the proposal, Mayor Jared Carr said funds from the tax would be used for the police department and for drug education. The Council discussed the sales tax at a work session Thursday night as part of a response to the legalization of recreational marijuana in the State of Missouri. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
Deputies seek burglary suspect
Laclede County deputies searched for a burglary suspect near the 119000 block of HH Highway Friday night, but Sheriff David Millsap said Monday he is no longer believed to be in the area. In a Facebook post Friday Millsap said they were seeking a thin male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans who ran from a traffic stop. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
