The Lebanon City Council Monday night decided to place a marijuana sales tax on the April 4 election ballot. The proposal would add a 3 percent sales tax to the sale of recreational marijuana in the city limits. Introducing the proposal, Mayor Jared Carr said funds from the tax would be used for the police department and for drug education. The Council discussed the sales tax at a work session Thursday night as part of a response to the legalization of recreational marijuana in the State of Missouri. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO