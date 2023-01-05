The thunder of farm tractors pulling sleds in competition is not an uncommon sound at the Laclede County Fair each July but an unexpected one on a chilly January day. For Darrell Hendrix and his fellow tractor aficionados, it is a familiar roar that they love. Likewise, it is an unexpected sight, to see the Cowan Civic Center parking lot, filled with trucks, tractors and their accompanying trailers. Hendrix, a farmer from New Franklin is a promoter, setting up competitions like the one held this past Saturday at the Civic Center, in association with the National Antique Tractor Pullers Association. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

