Minnesota State

voiceofalexandria.com

Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Tranquil and gray on Tuesday

Fog in the morning, and an air quality alert for sensitive groups remains in effect on Tuesday thanks to stagnant air. A light wintry mix is possible Tuesday night, which could make roadways slippery for the Wednesday morning commute.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Warming trend continues; snow possible Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - We're flirting with a thaw in Minnesota on Monday as the warming trend continues this week. Temperatures will top out around 31 to 32 degrees on Monday, and temperatures will stay above average for much of this week. This warming trend comes around what is typically the coldest time of the year in Minnesota.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Wintry mix possible Tuesday night

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday will be foggy and gray, with plenty of clouds. Then at night comes the possibility of light snow and a wintry mix, which could make roads slippery for the Wednesday morning commute. The high on Tuesday will be around 30 degrees for the Twin Cities....
fox9.com

Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 13-15)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to an antique show, go snow tubing, or sing along at a drag brunch. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Shop a vast collection of dealers from across the Midwest. Prime Promotions, the host of the event, has spent nearly 30 years operating Antique Shows and Flea Markets throughout Minnesota. Concessions are available from select Minnesota State Fair booths throughout the Coliseum.
fox9.com

Popular Twin Cities summer camp open for winter fun

Camp Fire Minnesota, a place known for its summer camps, is leaning into winter. The camp is on 103 acres of land right on the shores of Lake Minnewashta. They’ve partnered with Entourage Events Group to create a winter activities hub. Groups can book a variety of winter experiences like snow shoeing, sled dog rides, ice fishing, fat tire biking and even sauna experiences. To book an experience, visit the Camp Fire Minnesota website.

