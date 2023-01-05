Read full article on original website
Related
Flying Magazine
Aerodrome Les Noyers Offers WWI Airfield Experience
Two World War One replica aircraft at Aerodrome Les Noyers in Jamestown, Ohio. [Courtesy: Aerodrome Les Noyers]. Following a successful, multi-decade career in the U.S. Air Force as a flight surgeon, Russell Turner’s life changed in several different ways. Aside from a change in career trajectory, another change was...
Flying Magazine
USAF Makes First F-35 TR-3 Configuration Test Flight
An F-35A takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, California, on January 6, 2023. [Courtesy: F-35 Joint Program Office]. Testing is underway for computational upgrades that make it possible for Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) F-35s to fly at 35,000 feet at nearly the speed of sound, according to program officials.
Flying Magazine
Airlines Have Until 2024 To Make 5G Upgrades Under FAA AD
The FAA has proposed a requirement that passenger and cargo aircraft in the U.S. be equipped with 5G C-Band tolerant altimeters by 2024. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. The FAA is proposing an airworthiness directive (AD) that would require passenger and cargo aircraft in the U.S. be equipped with 5G C-Band tolerant altimeters or appropriate radio frequency filters by February 2024.
Flying Magazine
The Clandestine Legacy of the Helio Twin Courier
This angle of the Twin Courier shows the extreme forward placement of the main landing gear. While this would have helped to prevent any nose-over tendencies with the high center of gravity, it reportedly made the airplane quite tail heavy. [Credit: Stephen Miller]. During the 1960s and 1970s, many aircraft...
Flying Magazine
Investment Group Offers Cargo Hub-in-a-Box to Regional Airports
An aerial view of property at Lincoln Airport in Nebraska where Burrell Aviation plans to pay for and build cargo terminals. [Courtesy: Lincoln Airport Authority]. Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on FreightWaves.com. A boutique investment group is offering underutilized airports outside congested metropolitan areas a cargo-hub-in-a-box aimed at...
Comments / 0