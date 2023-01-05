Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Microsoft has a new text-to-speech AI tool to wow and annoy us
Microsoft VALL-E What this means in simple forms is that the tool can now break down what makes a person sound the way they do, including phoneme and acoustic code prompts, thanks to Meta’s EnCodec, and generate a sound that mimics more closely what they person may sound like beyond the three seconds of sample voice recording. The early stages of VALL-E have been made possible by analyzing over 60,000 hours’ worth of English language voice recordings.
TechRadar
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
TechRadar
Watch out AMD – Nvidia could boost GPU performance by up to 30% with AI
Nvidia has plans to optimize its GeForce graphics drivers using artificial intelligence to ensure that games run faster, going by the latest from the GPU grapevine. This comes from CapFrameX on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new tab)), a known source of leaks and developer of a utility that deals in frame times capture and analysis.
TechRadar
Amazon S3 will now encrypt data by default
Amazon’s cloud storage Simple Storage Service (S3) now encrypts all new objects added on buckets server-side at no extra cost. In an announcement (opens in new tab) on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) blog, the company claimed that while encryption had always been easy to enable, administrators always had to be mindful of the feature, whereas now the encryption process is “zero click”, with no impact on performance.
TechRadar
CES isn’t the place for more of your metaverse nonsense, Nvidia
‘Twas the night before CES, and I was very much a creature stirring with excitement. Nvidia was due to take center stage for a major livestreamed presentation, and we all knew what that meant: new graphics cards, baby! Get hyped!. Except, don’t get too hyped. Back in September 2022 (oh...
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
TechRadar
Microsoft snaps up Fungible for Azure cloud and data center boost
Microsoft has confirmed the acquisition of Fungible in the latest high-powered deal to boost its Azure cloud computing platform. Following December 2022 reports of a potential deal, and earlier suggestions of a failed Meta takeover, Microsoft has now confirmed (opens in new tab) its acquisition of the company in a move that will see it obtain the company’s high-efficiency, low-power data processing units (DPUs).
TechRadar
Can a new-look Windows 11 make more people love it?
A fresh leak suggests Windows 11 is set for a major change to its appearance with a huge revamp of File Explorer, the core element of the operating system (where you deal with the nuts-and-bolts of folders and files). So, might this help more folks rush to upgrade (or adopt) Windows 11? We’ll come back to that question shortly, but first off, let’s look at the spillage itself.
electrek.co
ECO-WORTHY’s 100W solar panel kit includes a 30A charge controller at new $99 low in New Green Deals
Are you finally ready to dip your toes in the solar pool? Well, this 100W kit gets you started with ease. In the package, there’s the 100W solar panel, 30W PWM charge controller, cables, and mounting brackets. All of this can be had for just $99 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 27% off. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
TechRadar
Microsoft now wants to add ChatGPT to Word, email
Microsoft is reportedly in discussions to bring OpenAI’s AI writer ChatGPT to Microsoft Office as part of an effort to modernise the office software suite. The news, courtesy of The Information (opens in new tab) via two insiders at Microsoft, comes after TechRadar Pro recently reported that the company is looking to bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT to its Bing search engine for web browsers.
TechRadar
AMD’s rocky ride continues as Ryzen 7600X CPU firmware goes seriously wrong
Beta AGESA 1.0.0.4 firmware played havoc with CPU – and some motherboard makers didn’t label it a beta, either. AMD has run into another sticky patch on the PC hardware front, this time regarding a problem with the Ryzen 7600X processor and firmware which really threw a spanner into the works of the CPU in some cases.
ZDNet
How to factory-reset your Windows 10 PC
Here's one scenario that most of us have likely faced. You're bumping into a persistent problem in Windows 10. Maybe the PC keeps crashing or blue-screening, or perhaps certain features aren't working properly. You've exhausted all the usual troubleshooting steps, from running the built-in troubleshooters to reinstalling drivers to checking your PC for hardware issues. But the problem persists.
TechRadar
Malware campaign targets Kubernetes clusters
Microsoft’s cybersecurity researchers have revealed it spotted an uptick in the deployment of the Kinsing malware (opens in new tab) on Linux servers. As per the company’s report (opens in new tab), the attackers are leveraging Log4Shell and Atlassian Confluence RCE weaknesses in container images and misconfigured, exposed PostgreSQL containers to install cryptominers on vulnerable endpoints.
TechRadar
PyPl has been found hosting AWS keys and malware once again
The popular Python package repository PyPI was found hosting AWS keys and malware (opens in new tab), putting countless Python developers at risk of serious supply chain attacks. The results come courtesy of software developer Tom Forbes, who built a tool using Rust which scanned all new packages on PyPI...
How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies
If you have recently lost a friend or family member, you may be looking to gain access to the loved one’s phone, computer or tablet to get personal data left behind. Whether you’re looking for photos, passwords or other information, it’s frustrating when you don’t know a passcode to simply access it. I’ve gathered the steps you should follow to unlock an Apple device if its owner dies. This first step will only work if the device’s late owner backed up data to iCloud. While it’s easy to turn on automatic backups, sometimes Apple users forget to do this and photos and data may only...
TechRadar
15 best gadgets of CES 2023: the TVs, laptops, health tech, and more we loved
TechRadar's team has been scouring the halls and suites of CES 2023 here in surprisingly cloudy Las Vegas this week, and we've had the chance to test and examine some extremely cool new gadgets and developments. We put our collective heads together to pick out the best of what we've...
A New Amazon Product Tells the Company Even More About You
Device touts improved personal safety, but potentially gathers lots of personal location data.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak suggests a price increase for this year's flagships
We're getting new Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks and rumors pretty much every day at this point, and today's is around price – with indications that you're going to have to pay a bit more to get your hands on this year's flagship phones. As per Twitter tipster @OreXda (opens...
