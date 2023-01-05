Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
wccbcharlotte.com
Dozens Gather For Balloon Release For Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends gathered in Huntersville for a balloon release for Shanquella Robinson, one day before her 26th birthday. A crowd gathered at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday afternoon, as they honored her life, while praying for justice. The FBI and Mexican authorities have been investigating...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing 21-Year-Old Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says that JaZavier McLaughlin, who had been missing since Friday, was found in Danville, Virginia. McLaughlin has since been reunited with his family. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.
wccbcharlotte.com
Uber Driver Shot & Robbed; Two Suspects Arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man has been arrested, accused of shooting an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 38-year-old Antwan Turner Blythewood, South Carolina, shot multiple times at the car. The Uber driver was shot in the back. A juvenile...
Charlotte dad concerned after child removed from school bus, left at bus stop due to capacity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ask Charlotte dad Zacchary McLean, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools failed a pretty important test on Thursday. “You guys didn’t do your job," McLean said. He said the subject of this test was trust and safety. Thursday, McLean dropped his 8-year-old son Carter off at the...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Man Wins ‘Unbelievable’ $200,000 Second-Chance Prize
RALEIGH, NC – Dondrell Lee of Charlotte got an early birthday present after winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. “What an awesome way to start a new year,” Lee said. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still trying to process...
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
CHARLOTTE — An airline worker, animal rescue and foster family stepped up to help after a dog was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “We’ve taken her to the vet and she’s really friendly with everybody,” said Robin King, who is fostering the dog, Baby Girl.
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Killed In Lincoln County Shooting Identified, Second Body Discovered Nearby
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The woman shot and killed in Denver Monday afternoon has been identified as Debra Ana Jackson, 35. Her body was discovered in the front yard of her home on Sherwood Lane. Family members made the discovery after Lincoln County School officials notified them that Jackson’s children had not been picked up from school.
wccbcharlotte.com
Search Warrants Revealed in Madalina Cojocari Case
CORNELIUS, N.C. – Search warrants are now public in the investigation of the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Mecklenburg County released the documents Tuesday morning. Read the documents HERE. Many warrants are heavily redacted, but one reveals that three iPhones were confiscated from a home on Victoria Bay Drive...
Niner Times
UNC Charlotte student found dead in an off-campus apartment
CW: This article mentions suicide. The Charlotte Mecklenburg police department (CMPD) found fourth-year Patrick Harding dead on Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. in his apartment off campus. Harding was studying political science at UNC Charlotte. The death was determined by the CMPD to be a suicide, according to...
2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County
*On Friday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported four fatalities in this wreck. On Saturday FOX8 learned that there were three fatalities from North Carolina State Highway Patrol* DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The […]
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: North Charlotte Shooting Leaves One Person With Life-Threatening Injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is hurt after a shooting in North Charlotte. It happened around 4:20 on Saturday afternoon near Davis Lake Community Park off David Cox Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on any arrests or what led up...
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Woman Wins $100,000 on New Scratch-Off Game
RALEIGH, N.C. – Joyce Gilchrist of Gastonia tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,251.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Cleveland County Woman Found Safe
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say that Mary Madigan has been found safe, less than a day after she went missing. SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan, 91, went missing Sunday afternoon. Madigan is reportedly suffering from...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Parent And Business Owner Sues Union Co. School Board
MONROE, N.C. – A local parent and business owner is suing the Union County School Board. Dominique Morrison is suing the board over its decision to illegally change the school calendar. She says it’ll significantly hurt her horseback riding business, and other businesses, that rely on summer vacation to generate income.
