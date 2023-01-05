ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Fatal crash: 88-year-old Utica man struck by car on Erie Street

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvBag_0k4TIzYO00

An 88-year-old Utica man has died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday, the Utica Police Department said Thursday in a statement.

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of Erie Street just before 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 for reports of a man lying on the side of the roadway.

Police said the man, who has been identified as Francis Piejko, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Utica Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident.

Police said no charges or tickets have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Fatal crash: 88-year-old Utica man struck by car on Erie Street

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxhc.com

Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281

In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
cnycentral.com

Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges

New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
SOLVAY, NY
WKTV

New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man allegedly threatens family at gunpoint

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man was given multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening his family at gunpoint during a domestic dispute that escalated into violence on January 3rd. Around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers arrived at a pre-arranged third-party location regarding...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Seymour Ave homicide victim’s identity has been released

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the victim’s identity from the Seymour Ave shooting that occurred on January 2nd. According to police, 25-year-old William Morris of Utica was killed from a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting on Seymour Ave in Utica on Monday Night.
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas

Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Asking for Assistance in Identifying Suspect

The Cortland County Sheriff is asking for public assistance in identifying the person pictured below for a larceny investigation. The larceny had occurred at Walmart in Cortlandville on December 20th. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Sandy at 607-758-5576.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Woman found with ‘large quantities’ of heroin & meth

A woman was arrested this past Friday after she was found to be in possession of “large quantities” of heroin and methamphetamine, according to a City of Cortland Police report. The report noted that a city police detective spotted Nicole L. Evener, 37 of Cortland, was driving a...
CORTLAND, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say

West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy