Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati stepping up this week for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — This has been a long couple of days for everyone across Greater Cincinnati, but this moment has brought out the best in the city. As we head into Sunday with positive news, people are paying it forward and reaching out to each other. "I've always been proud...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
WLWT 5
UC Health to give update on Damar Hamlin Monday afternoon
CINCINNATI — UC Health physicians are going to give an update on Monday on Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, a week after he collapsed on the field during the game against the Bengals. Watch the live press conference at 3 p.m. in the video player above. Dr. William Knight...
WLWT 5
NFL Players Association alumni showing support for Damar Hamlin
The gates outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center have been wrapped in Buffalo Bills blue and red. From balloons, to cards and posters, the thoughts and prayers of football fans reflect the spirit of the city and Bengal nation. But beyond these images and candles, which have become a...
WLWT 5
Damar Hamlin released from hospital in Cincinnati and returned to Buffalo
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo, doctors with University of Cincinnati announced Monday. Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts said Hamlin has safely returned to Buffalo and is being monitored by the care team there. Watch the full press...
WLWT 5
Report: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard a part of group buying farmland in Iowa
Cincinnati Bengals hometown players Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard are reportedly setting their sights on a new venture in farming, according to a report. The two Bengals players, along with 20 other athletes, including Blake Griffin, Kemda Walker and more, are reportedly buying a farm in Iowa for around $5 million, according to a report from Front Office Sports.
WLWT 5
Former Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is engaged
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is engaged. The former Bengal proposed to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. He shared a tweet Sunday with pictures of his past tweets, one saying, "Let me try this again, if Messi makes this I'm proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday." Also included in the tweet was a picture of a ring on her hand.
League announces 1st round order of 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City
Kansas City would like to welcome all the Da Bears fans. And fans from Houston. And Arizona. And Indianapolis…
WLWT 5
Damar Hamlin watching, live-tweeting Bills-Patriots game from hospital room
CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin is continuing his recovery from cardiac arrest at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Sunday and is cheering on his teammates from the hospital. Hamlin posted a picture to his Instagram Sunday afternoon before his Bills took on the New England...
WLWT 5
Want to buy tickets to Bengals-Ravens Wild Card playoff game? Here's how much it'll cost
CINCINNATI — It's officially playoff week in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals are officially in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, finishing 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North division. Up next, the Bengals will host a playoff game at Paycor Stadium next week, with the...
WLWT 5
Bengals fans honor Hamlin during Week 18 pregame tailgates
This Week 18 for Who Dey nation has brought with it a special victory: A win that goes beyond the sidelines and the stands. "This showed me that this league is not 32 teams, but one family, one league.”. Josh Collins and his son were in the stands at Paycor...
Comments / 0